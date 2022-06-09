EU Parliament's Political Disagreements Delays Important Climate Legislation

The European Parliament on Wednesday descended into chaos as the intended votes on three important climate laws were postponed due to the last-minute political disagreements. The argument started with a vote to change the EU's Emissions Trading System (ETS), a long-standing mechanism that establishes a price for greenhouse gas emissions generated by the most energy-intensive companies, Euro News reported. It is pertinent to note that the ETS is seen as a crucial instrument for progressively reducing fossil fuel use and encouraging the development of renewable energy.

According to a Politico report, as left-wing MPs opposed a plan to reform the EU's carbon market instead of seeing it watered down, further establishing an unexpected majority with the far-right, months of meticulous negotiation came crumbling down. MEPs then sent the reform, as well as two associated documents, back to the committee to work out a new deal.

Further, in the parliament's environmental committee, MEPs had written an initial report on the ETS modification.

Among the reforms was the development of a new ETS that would target emissions from roads and buildings, which many lawmakers felt would disproportionately affect low-income families. MEPs concluded in their text that private structures and private transportation would be excluded from the scheme until 2029. The environmental committee overwhelmingly supported the report, a trend that was projected to continue throughout the hemicycle.

Chaos erupts in the European Parliament

However, while the socialists' amendments were being struck down one by one, Iratxe García, the group's leader, requested a little break before the final vote. García was observed shouting at their colleagues, who complained about the halt, by saying, “If not, we will vote against!"

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola asserted, “I think the three big minutes are up," Euro News reported. Further, Metsola called the final vote, revealing that the ETS plan had been overwhelmingly rejected, with 340 votes against, 265 votes in favour, and 34 abstentions.

The conclusion drew applause from socialists and environmentalists who had fought for more ambitious climate targets but booing from the European People's Party (EPP) and the liberal Renew Europe, who had backed the report. MEPs were spotted pointing fingers and making allegations at one another.

An EPP lawmaker who acted as rapporteur of the ETS reform, Pieter Liese then urged that the ETS file be brought back to the environmental committee in the hopes of reaching a fresh agreement and bringing it back to the hemicycle after the summer. His colleagues agreed to his proposal.

The three legislative measures are part of 'Fit For 55', a far-reaching and revolutionary package of 13 proposed regulations released by the European Commission last year in order to reduce carbon emissions by at least 55% by the end of the year and meet the Paris Agreement's targets.

(Image: AP)