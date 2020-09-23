EU Proposes New Migrant Pact To Facilitate Return Of Illegal Refugees

The European Commission on September 23 proposed a new Pact on Migration and Asylum that would facilitate the return of refugees who came to Europe illegally. The latest pact seeks to build trust between the Member States and confidence in the capacity of the European Union to manage migration. The pact sets out improved and faster procedures throughout the asylum and migration system and sets in balance the principles of fair sharing of responsibility and solidarity among the Member States.

Our new #MigrationEU pact sets a predictable and reliable system with:

- more efficient & faster procedures

- a fair sharing of responsibility & solidarity



This approach will restore trust between EU countries and confidence in our capacity to manage migration, together. — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) September 23, 2020

"Following extensive consultations and an honest and holistic assessment of the situation, the Commission proposes to improve the overall system. This includes looking at ways of improving cooperation with the countries of origin and transit, ensuring effective procedures, successful integration of refugees, and the return of those with no right to stay. No single solution on migration can satisfy all sides, on all aspects – but by working together, the EU can find a common solution," the Commission said on Wednesday.

EU migrant crisis

The new pact offers a fresh start to the migration crisis that has rocked the region since 2015 with millions of people trying to enter illegally. As per the European Commission, 1.82 million illegal border crossings were recorded at the EU external border at the peak of the refugee crisis in 2015. By 2019 this had decreased to 1,42,000. The number of asylum applications peaked at 1.28 million in 2015 and was 6,98,000 in 2019. Over 20 million non-EU nationals were legally resident in the EU Member States in 2019, some 4.7% of the EU total population.

