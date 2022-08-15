EU Raises Grave Concern Over Taliban's Crackdown On Women Protestors; Urges To Follow Laws

A day after the Taliban crackdown on women for staging a protest against their regime, the European Union has expressed grave concern over the deteriorating conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan. The remarks from the office of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell came as the Taliban fired bullets in the air and thrashed protesters for taking part in a women's "bread, work and freedom" march in Kabul. According to local media reports, some females were tracked into nearby shops and hit with rifle butts.

"The EU is particularly concerned by the fate of Afghan women and girls who have seen their freedoms, rights and access to basic services such as education being systematically denied," said Borrell in a statement released on Sunday. Further, he appealed to the Taliban to adhere to the international treaties to which it is a State Party, including by upholding and protecting economic, social, cultural, civil and political rights. Also, he urged the Taliban to allow equal and meaningful representation and participation of all Afghans in the governing of the country.

Notably, after ousting the democratically elected government last year, it formed all-men governance, thus ending women's participation in politics. Since its inception, it has passed countless contentious decrees, intending to suppress women by snatching their basic rights.

Controversial laws are not new for Afghan women

It is worth mentioning after taking over the leadership of the country, the Taliban made tall claims suggesting that they have changed completely as compared to the earlier regime. The extremist group promised to allow education and jobs for women. However, instead of fulfilling their promises, the Taliban barred women from educational institutions and working. In May, it ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public, resulting in condemnation from the international communities.

The decree also mentioned that male relatives would face punishment, starting with a summons and escalating up to court hearings and jail time, for women’s dress code violations. Earlier last year, it ordered to remove all the banners and posters that include a picture of a woman. The Taliban cited the depiction of a woman in any kind of advertisement as being against Islamic law. Besides, it also ordered the clothing shops in Afghanistan's Herat province to "behead" female mannequins, citing the violation of contentious "Sharia" law.

Image: ANI/Representational