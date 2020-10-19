EU Regulator Probes Instagram Over Handling Of Children's Personal Data: Report

Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) is reportedly investigating Instagram over its handling of children's personal data on the social media platform. DPC is the lead European Union regulator under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and is responsible for monitoring the application of data protection and privacy in the European Union and the European Economic Area.

According to a BBC report, the independent Irish authority is investigating whether Facebook has any legal basis to process personal data of children and if adequate protections and restrictions are employed by the US tech giant. The minimum age for having an Instagram account is 13 and a data scientist had estimated that at least 60 million users under the age of 18 were given the option to switch their profiles to business accounts.

Read: Facebook Rejects 2.2 Million Ads; Takes Down 120,000 Posts Ahead Of US Elections 2020

Read: Trump Slams Facebook, Twitter For Taking Down Controversial Article Critical Of Joe Biden

'Counter to the practice'

Users with Instagram business accounts require to publicly display their contact information, including phone number and email address, and the same information could also be "scraped" by hackers since it is available in the HTML source code of web pages. In February 2019, data scientist David Stier wrote in a Medium blog post that the contact information of these minors was displayed in plain sight on their profile page in the Instagram app which meant over one billion users could view their profile and extract that person’s phone number or email address.

“Instagram’s practice of not masking the email address and of not assigning an anonymized phone number runs counter to the practice of nearly every website and app today,” wrote Stier.

Facebook, part of the Big Techs, was also part of an antitrust investigation which found that the tech giants exploit their power to dictate terms and extract concessions that “no one would reasonably consent to” in a competitive market. The panel observed that such monopoly has diminished consumer choice, eroded innovation and entrepreneurship in the US economy, weakened the vibrancy of the free and diverse press and even undermined Americans’ privacy.

Read: Facebook Bans Anti-vaccination Ads To Clamp Down On Misinformation Amid COVID-19

Read: Facebook Will Ban Content That 'denies Or Distorts' Holocaust, Says Zuckerberg