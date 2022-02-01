EU Says Violence & Brutality Intensified Under Myanmar Junta; Urges To Restore Democracy

The European External Action Service (EEAS), on Tuesday, said that violence and brutality in Myanmar have intensified since the military took over power last year, and urged the junta to restore democracy as soon as possible. Notably, a joint statement by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union, and the Foreign Ministers of Albania, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, Republic of Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States came on the first anniversary of the military coup in Myanmar. The diplomatic service and combined foreign and defence ministry of the European Union noted that the democratic aspirations of Myanmar’s people have repeatedly been denied by the military regime.

According to EEAS, over 14 million people are in humanitarian need, the economy is in crisis, democratic gains have been reversed, and conflict is spreading across the country. It said that the military regime must bear the responsibility for this crisis, which has gravely undermined peace and stability in Myanmar. "We once again call for the immediate cessation of violence and for constructive dialogue among all parties to resolve the crisis peacefully. We reiterate our call on the military regime to immediately end the State of Emergency, allow unhindered humanitarian access, release all arbitrarily detained persons, including foreigners, and swiftly return the country to the democratic process," read the statement released by EEAS.

"On the anniversary of the coup, we remember those who have lost their lives over the past year, including women, children, humanitarian personnel, human rights defenders, and peaceful protesters. We strongly condemn the military regime’s human rights violations and abuses across the country, including against Rohingya and other ethnic and religious minorities," added the statement.

Over 4 lakh fled since Myanmar junta ousted the govt

The group also expressed concern over the reports of sexual and gender-based violence. It said that the situation is deteriorating with each passing day and noted that more than four lakh people fled the country since the military took over last year. "We also express grave concern at the deepening humanitarian crisis across the country and urge the military regime to provide rapid, full, and unhindered humanitarian access to vulnerable populations, including for the purposes of vaccination against COVID-19," as per the statement released on Tuesday. It is worth mentioning that on the first anniversary of the military coup that overthrew Aung Sang Suu Kyi's civilian administration, Myanmar has prolonged the nation's state of emergency for another six months.

Image: AP