EU Suspends Tariffs On US Steel, Aluminium Exports As Conflict Resolution Begins

The European Union (EU) on May 17, said that it was suspending tariffs on US exports of Steel and Aluminum, a move directly aimed at resolving a long-drawn trade dispute between the two. In a tweet, European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis announced the suspension saying that it would give space to both parties to find a joint solution. Additionally, he also pointed out the market distortions caused by China and said that revitalised transatlantic relations could help tackle global excess capacity.

The US-EU trade dispute regarding both the items dates back to the Trump era when the then American President slapped an additional tariff on the bloc's steel and Aluminum export. According to ANI, the taxes were set at 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium. The EU retaliated by imposing extra duties on a list of items which included steel, peanut butter, whiskey amongst others worth 2.8 billion euros. The bloc was supposed to add €3.6 billion in retaliatory charges next month to fully offset the effects of the Trump tariffs but the scheduled increase has now been temporarily suspended in order to give dialogue a chance to succeed, Euronews reported.

We've reached an important agreement with @VDombrovskis and the EU to begin talks w/ @SecRaimondo to address global steel & aluminum overcapacity.



We can preserve our critical industries, and find effective solutions before the end of the year.

Another trade war?

While the tariff suspension could lead to the resolution of this conflict, observers have called attention to another trade war that has now stretched since the past 16 years- conflict over aircraft subsidies. Earlier in 2020, WTO authorized the European bloc to levy additional customs duties on American Products. However, the American Administration judged it to be unfair and stressed that it has been panelized by “method of calculation” chosen. Throughout his tenure, Trump had argued that the US had to suffer because of amplified tariffs by the EU.

Commenting on the same, the European Union had said it “regrets” America’s decision to slap more tariffs on French and German products as part of a dispute over Airbus and Boeing. Accusing Washington of "unilaterally" disrupting ongoing talks. The remarks come as Washington slapped heavy tariffs on non-sparkling wine from, certain cognac and other grape brandies both the European nations.

