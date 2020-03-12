EU To 'assess' Trump's Europe Travel Ban Decision Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As United States President Donald Trump announced all travel from Europe to the US will be suspended for the next 30 days, the European Council President Charles Michel on March 12 said that EU will assess the travel ban and added, 'economic disruption must be avoided'. Michel coordinates action by the leaders of the EU's 27 member states and after Trump's decision, he said that authorities will be assessing the situation on Thursday as Europe is already taking all necessary steps to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Economic disruption must be avoided. #Europe is taking all necessary measures to contain the spread of the #COVID19 virus, limit the number of affected people and support research. — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) March 12, 2020

On the other hand, Trump's decision of suspending the flight to Europe came after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared coronavirus as a 'pandemic'. In a televised address to the nation, Trump said the decision was made in order to 'keep away new cases from entering our shores'. The new measures will kick off Friday midnight local time.

'Restriction will not apply to UK'

Further, in his address, President Trump said, "These prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo but various other things as we get approval. Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing. These restrictions will also not apply to the United Kingdom”.

As per the last count from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Europe has reported nearly 23,000 cases and over 9,000 deaths. Trump on Friday also took a dig at the European Union by saying that they failed to take necessary action like the ones US took of banning travel to and from China and other hard-hit countries. The US currently has 1,366 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has also claimed 38 lives.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to 114 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 4,500 people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word "Pandemic" cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

