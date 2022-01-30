EU To Host 'Afghan Women Days' To Discuss Situation Of Women In Afghanistan: Report

In order to address and cast a spotlight on the current situation of Afghanistan, the European Parliament will organise a series of events. The European Union said in a statement that the event will be hosted by the European Parliament on February 1st and 2nd.

The EU noted that the condition of women tremendously deteriorated after the Taliban took over in mid-August, last year. In a statement released on Sunday, the Parliament said the 'Afghan Women Days' will kick off with a high-level conference.

"The programme will be attended by members of the EU parliament, prominent Afghan women who were finalists for Parliament's 2021 Shakarov Prize, as well as activists, UN representatives and representatives from several other international organisations," the EU informed via a press release.

Further, the EU expressed grave concerns over the current situation of women in Afghanistan and said that it believes the conference would add some sought of relief to the Afghan women who have been barred of fundamental rights since the Taliban took over.

"The conference will feature interventions by Parliament President Roberta Metsola, former Afghan Minister of Women's Affairs Sima Samar, Angelina Jolie, Special Envoy to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR - recorded message), EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (recorded message) and UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed (recorded message)," the EU stated, adding, "It will be concluded with an address and musical appearance by Afghan singer and songwriter Aryana Sayeed, with her song "Lady of the Land of Fire."

EU launches projects worth €268.3 million to support Afghan population

Earlier this month, amid deteriorating conditions of Afghanistan, the European Union launched several projects worth €268.3 million (over Rs 22,080 million) for the Afghan population. According to European Sting, the projects will help the country in maintaining education, sustaining livelihoods, and protecting public health, including for refugees, migrants and internally displaced people.

Notably, the amount will not be credited directly to the Taliban who is ruling the country since they ousted the democratically elected government in August last year. The amount will be channelised through United Nations agencies including, UNICEF, WFP, UNDP, UNHCR, WHO, IOM.

