EU To Ramp Up Defence In Indo-Pacific In Wake Of Fears Posed By China, Moscow-Kyiv War

The European Union (EU) has resolved to ramp up its defence strategy in the Indo-Pacific in the wake of fears and threats posed by China’s increasing presence in the region. The 27-nation-bloc took the measure while also keeping in mind the concern for the international order sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. EU’s special envoy to the Indo-Pacific, Gabriele Visentin said, “Our motto is always to cooperate whenever possible, but to defend whenever necessary as well."

“It’s not directed against a country or another – it’s a way of enhancing our capacity and our credibility in terms of defending our interests,” he added.

Visentin, according to The Guardian, has said that there was no evidence to suggest a war was imminent in the region that covers areas from the east coast of Africa to the Pacific island countries. However, the EU was concerned the “multilateral rules-based order will not be fully respected”. He said, “The pricetag that has been put on the breach of the multilateral rules-based order is quite high. It’s surely a signal to others who might wish to break the multilateral order in such a violent way, well, then they know what they can encounter.”

China is a ‘partner, competitor, rival’ for EU: Visentin

As per the report, the EU’s special envoy to the Indo-Pacific said that the bloc views China as the "biggest threat" in the region and Beijing was previously seen as “a partner, a competitor and a rival” by the EU. Countries have grown increasingly vigilant over China's military buildup and strategic intentions flared following the signing of the pact between China and the Solomon Islands.

The draft security signed between China and the Solomon Islands surfaced in the media in March which ended up taking the islands’ traditional partners including the United States, Australia and New Zealand by surprise. The agreement, which is also the first of its kind, sparked alarm that regional stability could be toppled with Beijing having the opportunity to base its warships in the Pacific less than 2,000 kilometres off the Australian coast, as per the report.

Even though France has stated that it was “worrying on many levels, particularly concerning China’s ambitions as a regional security actor”, Visentin was reportedly reluctant to comment if the bloc has considered the China-Solomon Islands pact as a threat to the security without seeing the details of the said deal.

Image: AP