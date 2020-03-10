EU To Rehouse Up To 1,500 Child Refugees Living In Greek Camps

European Union leaders in Brussels held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 9 over his decision to open Turkey’s border to migrants travelling to Europe. According to the reports, the bloc agreed to rehouse up to 1,500 child refugees due to deteriorating conditions in Greek camps. Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, Presidents of the European commission and council, struggled hard to save the current migration deal with Turkey during the meetings in Brussels amid Erdogan's claims that the EU had not kept its promise.

It is clear that Turkish forces are shooting gas bombs our side, to break the Greek defence, and help migrants get in Greek soil.#IstandWithGreece#GreeceDefendsEurope #GreeceUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/2AeGf7XaGZ — The Duke (@john_wayne_gr) March 6, 2020

READ: Ex-Turkish Deputy PM Forms New Party To Challenge Erdogan

35,000 migrants gathered

According to international media reports, nearly 35,000 migrants have gathered at Turkey’s borders since the last week as Turkey’s president broke a 2016 pact under which Brussels vowed to pay €6bn (£5.3bn) in return for Turkey regulating migration flows. Erdogan has allegedly accused EU in recent months for lack of support for his military offensive in Syria claimed the true cost of housing refugees in his country has been close to €40bn.

READ: Turkish President Erdogan Orders Coastguards To Stop Migrants Crossing Aegean

Erdogan orders to prevent refugees

Days after Turkey opened its borders with Europe threatening mass migration, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the country's coastguards to prevent refugees from crossing the Aegean sea, international media reported citing Turkish officials. This comes as thousands of migrants have tried to cross into Greece from the Turkish land and sea border in the past week.

As per reports, Erdogan said that permission to cross the Aegean Sea would not be given to the migrants because it was dangerous.

READ: Turkey, Russia Agree Syria Ceasefire From Midnight: Erdogan

The coastguards reportedly said that the approach for not intervening against migrants wishing to leave Turkey remained in practice. However, the new approach covers sea crossing because of the dangers involved. The Turkish coastguards while talking to international media revealed that they recently rescued 97 boats after the Greeks flattened three boats and left them in 'Half Sinking' state in the middle of the sea.

READ: Brawl In Turkish Parliament After MP Criticises Erdogan Over Syria Military Action

(Pic Credit: Twitter)

(with inputs from agencies)