EU Top Court Rules Hungary's Ban On Foreign-funded NGOs Broke European Law

The top European Union’s court ruled on June 18 that the restrictions imposed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on foreign-funded NGO’s do not comply with EU law. The European Court of Justice said in a statement that Hungary's restrictions on the funding of civil organisations by persons established outside that member state do not comply with the Union law.

The Luxembourg-based court said that Hungary had introduced discriminatory and unjustified restrictions with regard to the organisations as well as the persons granting them financial support. It held that the restrictions run contrary to the obligations on the Member States in respect of the free movement of capital laid down in the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union and the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union.

In 2017, the European nation passed a Transparency Law which claimed to be seeking to ensure the transparency of civil organisations receiving donations from abroad. As per the law, such organisations have to register with the Hungarian courts as an “organisation in receipt of support from abroad” where the amount of the donations sent to them from the other Member States over the course of a year exceeds a set threshold.

'Law not justified'

The organisation is also required to name the donors whose support reached or exceeded the sum of approximately €1,400, with the exact amount of the support during registration. The complete information is published on a freely accessible public electronic platform. Furthermore, the civil organisations concerned must state, on their homepage and in all their publications, that they are an “organisation in receipt of support from abroad”.

The European Commission brought an action against Hungary for failure to fulfil obligations before the Court of Justice, submitting that that Law infringed both the FEU Treaty and the Charter. “The provisions of the Transparency Law could not be justified by any of the objectives of general interest which Hungary relied upon,” read the court statement.

