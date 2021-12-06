EU, UN's P5 Nation Members Invited To OIC Meet To Assess Afghanistan's Humanitarian Crisis

Amid the humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan, the European Union (EU) and the five permanent members (P5 Group) of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) have been called for a meeting over the situation in the war-torn nation. As per Tolo News, the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will host an exceptional ministerial conference to review the crisis situation in Afghanistan as winter approaches and the nation struggles with serious economic challenges.

Afghanistan is in financial meltdown following the Taliban's capture of Kabul on August 15. As the economy of the war-ravaged nation has declined, many developmental, social, and construction efforts have been halted. Furthermore, Amnesty International reported that the suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of the Afghan government's assets, as well as international sanctions against the Taliban had driven the country into a full-fledged economic crisis. According to a study released earlier in the month of October by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), 97% of the country would face a substantial economic catastrophe by the middle of 2022 as a result of the funding freeze.

'To abandon Afghanistan at this stage would be a historic mistake'

Further, looking at the situation, Saudi Arabia had previously requested an OIC summit on the subject, as per ANI. Meanwhile, the Afghan Resistance Front, headed by Ahmad Massoud had supported the OIC summit but raised objections about its location in Pakistan. The OIC meeting is going to be held in Islamabad, as per Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

In addition to this, Qureshi has stated that if Afghanistan is neglected, a new war in the nation might erupt. "To abandon Afghanistan at this stage would be a historic mistake. The instability could give way to renewed conflict, it could trigger an exodus of refugees," according to the Tolo News, Qureshi added.

The Taliban, on the other hand, has yet to determine whether or not to attend the conference, despite its importance. The gathering is crucial for Afghanistan, according to Ahmadullah Wasiq, deputy spokesman for the Taliban, since attendees would debate solutions to the country's challenges. As per Tolo News, Karim Amin, a member of the Hizb-e-Islami Political party stated, “The Islamic Emirate should have elements and proposals to make deliberations.” He went on to say that it must first convince the attendees and their OIC nations before lobbying for the Taliban's worldwide recognition.

Image: AP, Representative