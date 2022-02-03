France, which assumed the European Union (EU) presidency last month, has said that it is willing to work with India to ensure transparent financing in the Indo-Pacific region, said a French diplomat on Tuesday Amid concerns over the growing influence of China, according to PTI, the EU has acknowledged China’s usage of its financial heft to bag a large number of projects in the region. Hence, the 27-nation-bloc expects to announce its own “transparent” and “green” financing initiative in which India will play a pivotal role.

French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, told journalists, “It’s a big problem. China is using its financing to (fund projects in) some countries in the region” citing Sri Lanka as an example.

External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar is expected to attend the Indo-Pacific Forum, which is set to take place on 22 February. Lenain said that the financing initiative where India will play a central part may be unveiled at the forum and noted that it will be “transparent and green (ecologically sustainable)”.

‘India is top priority’

French envoy’s remarks came after government data revealed that China accounted for around 10% of Sri Lanka’s Dollar 35 billion foreign debt as of April end 2021. The Hambantota port project has been taken over by China on a 99-year lease and a special economic zone on 660 acres of reclaimed land called the Colombo Port City. These massive projects have raised concerns among strategic analysts that it is China’s strategy of building a ‘string of pearls’ or faculties in the Indo-Pacific region that could further Chinese influence.

Among concerning measures by China, Lenain said, “India is top priority (for France and the EU) in the Indo-Pacific region…. We feel we are neighbours with (French-controlled) islands with 1.5 million people in the region”.

Underscoring military interests in the Indo-Pacific region, the French Ambassador to India also said that France had around 8,000 troops in the area. It is pertinent to note that France owns some strategic islands near Madagascar in the Indian Ocean including Reunion island, Comoros archipelago, Crozet Islands, Kerguelen Islands and St Paul and Amsterdam islands.

Image: PTI/AP