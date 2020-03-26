Europe's Coronavirus Cases Cross 250,000, Death Toll Reaches 14,640

According to an international media agency tally the number of declared coronavirus cases in Europe crossed 250,000, more than half of which are in Italy and Spain. As per reports, the number of recorded cases in the continent now stands at 258,068, taking the death toll to 14,640. As per reports, Italy has 74,386 registered infections and Spain has 56,188 according to a tally compiled from national health data and World Health Organization figures.

More than 450,000 cases worldwide

According to a tally by an international media agency on March 25, more than 450,000 cases of coronavirus have been officially reported worldwide since the beginning of the deadly pandemic. As per international media reports, at least 471,794 cases of infection along with 21,297 deaths have been reported in 198 countries and territories with China having 81,285 total cases and 3,287 deaths followed by Italy with 74,386 cases and 7,503 deaths.

More than 70,000 affected in Italy

On the other hand, the number of coronavirus cases in Italy is probably 10 times higher than the official tally of more than 70,000, according to the head of the country’s civil protection agency. Italy is the worst-affected country by coronavirus in the world as the deadly virus has claimed more than 7,000 lives in the country, which is double the number of fatalities in China. It is believed that as the testing for the disease has been limited to the people seeking hospital care, thousands of cases have certainly gone undetected.

Spain is reportedly all set to extend its state of emergency until April 12 approved by the Parliament in the early hours of the morning on March 26 as coronavirus crisis worsens. As per reports, the Parliament eventually voted to extend emergency measures which include an effective lockdown confining people to their homes except for essential services for food, medicine, and work - for a further 15 days until April 12. According to the reports, a majority of 321 lawmakers voted in favour of the extension while the other 28 opposed it. The largest opposition party, the People’s Party, supported the measure, as per reports.

