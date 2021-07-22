Europe Faces Greater Risk Of Floods As Heavy Storms May Increase By 14 Times: Study

As Western Europe is still emerging from the devastating floods last week, researchers have said that climate change is driving a large increase in intense, slow-moving storms. As per the new study by Newcastle University and the Met Office, the researchers noted that there would be a “significant” future increase in the occurrence of rainstorms which might be 14 times more frequent across the land by the end of the century. The slow-moving storms driven by climatic conditions have the potential for “very high precipitation accumulations, with devastating impacts, as we saw in Germany and Belgium.”

The study was led by Dr Abdullah Kahraman, of Newcastle University’s School of Engineering with the team using an enhanced climate model simulation at the US Met Office Hadley Centre. The researchers determined that the slower storm movement acts to cause the surge in the amount of rainfall that accumulates locally, further increasing the risk of flash floods across Europe and beyond what has been already expected in previous studies. The Newcastle University and Met Office study has been published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

‘Metrics provide holistic view of problem’

Lead author Kahraman said in a statement, “Using these state-of-the-art climate simulations, we have developed metrics to extract potential cases for heavy rainfall, and a smaller, almost-stationary subset of these cases with the potential for high rainfall accumulations. These metrics provide a holistic view of the problem, and help us understand which factors of the atmosphere contribute to heavy rainfall changes.”

“This is one of the first studies to explore changes in the speed of such heavy rainfall systems – an important aspect contributing to flood risk. Currently, we are also investigating other extreme weather types by examining the climate simulations data with a severe weather forecaster’s perspective,” he added. Meanwhile, Professor Hayley Fowler, of Newcastle University’s School of Engineering has accused the governments across the globe of being “too slow” in tackling climate change.

Fowler said, “Governments across the world have been too slow in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and global warming continues apace. This study suggests that changes to extreme storms will be significant and cause an increase in the frequency of devastating flooding across Europe.”

“This, alongside the current floods in Europe, is the wake-up call we need to produce improved emergency warning and management systems, as well as implementing climate change safety factors into our infrastructure designs to make them more robust to these severe weather events,” she added.

IMAGE: AP