European Commission Launches 'in-depth' Probe Into Google's $2.1 Bn Fitbit Purchase

The European Commission has launched an “in-depth” investigation into Google’s planned $2.1 billion purchase of fitness tracking device maker Fitbit. Google had announced an agreement to buy Fitbit, but the EU regulator raised concerns over the possible unfair advantage to the tech giant since Google's own smartwatch performs a similar function.

The Commission is concerned that the proposed deal would further entrench Google's market position in the online advertising markets with a vast amount of data already at its disposal. EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement that there will an exponential growth in data generated through the wearable devices with a significant increase in its use by European consumers.

“This data provides key insights about the life and the health situation of the users of these devices. Our investigation aims to ensure that control by Google over data collected through wearable devices as a result of the transaction does not distort competition,” said Vestager.

'More difficult for rivals'

After the first phase of the investigation, the Commission has concerns about the impact of the transaction on the supply of online search and display advertising services as well as on the supply of ”ad tech” services. Google would acquire the database maintained by Fitbit about its users' health and fitness, and the technology to develop a database similar.

The EU regulator said that it would be more difficult for rivals to match Google’s online advertising services since the company will have an increased data advantage in the personalisation of the ads it serves via its search engine and displays on other internet pages. Commission considers Google is dominant in the supply of online search advertising services in the EEA countries.

The Commission will now carry out an in-depth investigation into the effects of the transaction to determine whether its initial competition concerns regarding the online advertising markets are confirmed. It has 90 working days, until 9 December 2020, to make a decision. It said that the opening of an in-depth inquiry does not prejudge the final result of the investigation.

