European Commission To Begin Full-scale Discussions With UK On Fisheries Row: France

The Secretary of State for European Affairs of France, Clement Beaune declared on November 3, Wednesday that the discussions among the European Commission (EC) and the United Kingdom over the fishing permit dispute will begin on full-scale this week, ANI reported.

Previously, Beaune had requested David Frost, the Chief Brexit negotiator of the UK on Tuesday to meet with him in Paris on November 4 to discuss the alleged anti-French bias over the granting of fishing permits in British seas. Frost has further accepted the invitation, and the two officials will meet on Thursday before speaking with the European Commission on Friday, as per French government spokesman Gabriel Attal.

'Dialogue between EU and UK intensifying this week': Clement Beaune

Announcing the upcoming discussions, Beaune wrote on Twitter by saying that new negotiations on Brexit and fishing licenses will take place with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic. “Unity, solidarity and firmness in protecting our agreements, our interests and our fishermen. The dialogue between the EU and the UK is intensifying this week,” he added in the tweet.

Furthermore, the British Ministry of the Environment stated during the end of September that around 1,700 EU vessels had acquired fishing licenses in British waters, with 117 of those granted to EU ships for fishing in a zone of 6-12 nautical miles. After considering 47 applications, the ministry gave only 12 licenses to French fishermen.

UK-France fisheries row

France has accused the United Kingdom of failing to comply with the conditions of the Brexit deal on fishing permits and had threatened to implement penalties beginning November 2. According to the AP, France threatened that if no deal was made with the United Kingdom in the dispute over fishing permits, British fishing vessels would be blocked from many French ports, and France might even cut off electricity supplies to the Channel Islands.

The nation had also threatened to impose customs, security, and other regulations on all British ships and trucks moving between France and the UK. The rejection of an operating license for a number of French fishing vessels in the British territorial seas by the United Kingdom and the Channel Island of Jersey in the month of September had sparked uproar in France.

Yet, France, on the other hand, has chosen to postpone the penalties until talks with the British government are completed. Furthermore, London has also welcomed France's decision to postpone the application of sanctions, which were scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

(Image: AP)