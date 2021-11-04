European Delegation's Visit To Taiwan Sparks Outrage In China

China sent a letter to the European Union on Thursday, expressing its displeasure over a visit to Taiwan by a delegation from the European Parliament. On Wednesday, a group of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) working on "foreign interference" in the EU's democratic processes arrived in Taiwan for a three-day visit. During a press conference on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin stated that the arrival of a European Parliament team to Taiwan has enraged China. He further stated that they have already submitted a formal request to the EU.

According to the Chinese news agency Xinhua, the Chinese spokesperson emphasised that the 'One China' policy is the political foundation of China-EU relations. He also said that China urges the European Union to remedy its mistakes and avoid sending erroneous signals to separatist forces demanding Taiwanese independence, as well as to prevent hurting China-EU relations.

'Taipei is not alone': Assures European Parliament delegation

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen was given an assurance on Thursday by Raphael Glucksmann, the head of the European Parliament (EP) delegation to Taiwan, that Taipei is 'not alone' in the fight for freedom and democracy, and that the EU stands with them. The group is discussing Taiwan's experiences fighting misinformation, as well as attempts to meddle with Taiwanese democracy, media, culture and education, as well as Taiwan's efforts to strengthen its cyber-resilience. On Twitter, Glucksmann stated that President Tsai Ing-wen and Taiwan is not alone. In the fight for liberty, democracy, and human decency, Europe stands with them.

We came here with a simple message Ms the President @iingwen : Taiwan is not alone. Europe is standing with you in the defense of freedom, democracy and human dignity. pic.twitter.com/9yW535saUh — Raphael Glucksmann (@rglucks1) November 4, 2021

The EU team was welcomed by Taiwan's Foreign Ministry for increasingly robust European support for the country. They thanked Glucksmann for his heartfelt message of friendship, solidarity and unity. On Wednesday, the president of the European Parliament group called Taiwan's democracy 'formidable' and said the delegation wanted to learn from Taiwan's experience dealing with foreign meddling.

Thank you @rglucks1 for the touching message of friendship, solidarity & unity. The government & people deeply appreciate the @Europarl_EN🇪🇺 #INGE delegation's visit & increasingly strong support of #Europe for the country. It gives us great heart to know #Taiwan🇹🇼 is not alone. https://t.co/lwiP0fEyCY — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) November 4, 2021

China's military presence near Taiwan has increased in recent months

China's military presence near the island has increased in recent months, which also increased the number of incursions into Taiwan as Beijing asserts full sovereignty over the democratic island. Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng stated in October that Beijing may consider launching a full-scale invasion of Taiwan by 2025. In response to that, Taiwan has increased the duration of mandatory refresher training for some reserve forces to 14 days under the new programme starting in 2022, according to Taiwan's defence ministry.

