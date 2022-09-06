European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson Set To Visit India; Will Boost Bilateral Ties

The European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson is set to travel to New Delhi for a two-day trip from September 7-8 to improve collaboration between India and the European Union on green energy. According to a press release by the European External Action Service (EEAS), Simson’s trip to India is considered to be her first visit, signalling the EU's significant commitment to working with India in the domain of energy as the two sides celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations this year.

During her visit, Simson will conduct bilateral discussions with relevant Indian Ministers, the International Solar Alliance and stakeholders. Furthermore, the meetings would concentrate on enhancing EU-India collaboration for a “’greener' energy mix, in the area of green hydrogen, energy efficiency, including on nearly zero energy buildings; renewable energy, including solar and offshore wind; grid integration, smart grids, storage, power market design, interconnection, cold chain, sustainable financing as well as the just energy transition.”

According to the release, the EU and India currently work closely together to combat climate change and the loss of biodiversity. In the year 2016, the EU and India formed a Clean Energy and Climate Partnership. Since then, they have been collaborating closely on the clean energy transition in order to advance energy efficiency, accelerate the implementation of renewable energy sources, advanced smart grid and storage technology, and modernise the electricity market.

European Energy Commissioner talks about the importance of the visit

Apart from this, Commissioner Simson has expressed excitement for her forthcoming visit by saying, “I am looking forward to my visit, taking place shortly after the G20 energy transition ministers’ meeting in Indonesia,” the release read. She also explained that along with the great challenge of climate change, people are also experiencing a worldwide energy crisis. The switch to clean energy offers a solution for both, and India can play a strategic role due to its abundant renewable resource base, she added. “I hope to deepen our cooperation in areas like offshore wind, solar energy, energy efficiency and renewable hydrogen”, she asserted.

On September 8, as part of her visit, Commissioner Kadri Simson would launch the first EU-India Green Hydrogen Forum alongside R.K. Singh, the Indian Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy. During the last EU-India Energy Panel, which was convened on December 21, both parties decided to host the event. In addition to examining the status of current and planned hydrogen programs in the EU and India as well as clean hydrogen generation and application technologies, the forum will also explore the prospects for international hydrogen commerce as well as the requirement for certification frameworks.

The European Energy Commissioner would also take part in an event hosted by the EU and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy in conjunction with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Solar Power Europe, with a focus on solar energy, the diversification of the global supply chain, and EU-India manufacturing collaboration, as per the release.

(Image: AP)