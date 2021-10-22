European Green Deal EVP & FM Sitharaman Discuss Economic Recovery Post-COVID, COP26

On Friday, Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, met with India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed economic recovery post-COVID-19 pandemic and how to achieve a successful United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26). "Excellent meeting b/w EVP Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans and Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Discussions revolved around economic recovery post #COVID19, how to ensure successful #COP26 including financial commitments, commitment to Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, green hydrogen, biodiversity and sustainable finance (sic)," informed the delegation of the European Union to India on Twitter. The EU also declared that its member states are "strong" climate donors, having contributed USD 25 billion in 2019.

On Thursday, October 21, Bhupender Yadav, the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change met with Timmermans to discuss COP26, the European Union, Indian climate policies, and bilateral relations between India and the EU. During the meeting, Yadav emphasised the importance of starting the process to resolve any outstanding concerns between countries at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) scheduled to be held in Glasgow next month. "At COP 26, all important pending issues should be resolved mutually taking into account national priorities and circumstances," the Union Minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Excellent meeting b/w EVP @TimmermansEU & Minister @nsitharaman @FinMinIndia.



Discussions revolved around economic recovery post #COVID19, how to ensure successful #COP26 incl. financial commitments, commitment to @cdri_world, green hydrogen, biodiversity & sustainable finance. pic.twitter.com/dTeY6WmZd0 — EU in India (@EU_in_India) October 22, 2021

India emphasises ambitious climate action plans

Yadav also emphasised India's ambitious climate action plans under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which include renewable energy, sustainable transportation, including e-vehicles, energy efficiency, forest, and wildlife protection, among other things. Meanwhile, Timmermans praised India's climate leadership, stating that the entire world admires India's ambitious objective of 450 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030. "Many European countries, I believe, want to be a part of that progress. We will also require technology transfers, collaboration, and joint development, and I believe that the International Solar Alliance (ISA) can play a critical role in all of this," the EU delegate was quoted as saying by ANI.

Held a meeting with Executive V-P for European Green Deal Mr Frans Timmermans (@TimmermansEU). Discussed many issues including climate finance, technology transfer and ways to promote low carbon pathways. Both sides agreed to work towards ensuring @COP26 has a fruitful outcome. pic.twitter.com/0yY3uapvRE — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) October 21, 2021

India-EU relations

It should be mentioned here that the 1994 EU–India Cooperation Agreement governs relations between the European Union and India. The EU is India's largest trading partner, and the two sides have been working to reach an agreement on a free trade agreement since 2007. India is the EU's ninth-largest trading partner, accounting for 2.4% of total trade. Meanwhile, maritime security has emerged as an important topic for India and the European Union to collaborate on. The maritime cooperation was recognised and emphasised in the Joint Action Plan established in 2005. Both India and the EU have often emphasised the importance of freedom of navigation, maritime piracy, and adherence to UN Conventions on the Law of the Sea in recent decades (UNCLOS).

(With ANI inputs)

Image: Twitter/ @EU in India