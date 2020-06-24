European MPs Oppose 'imminent Prospect' Of Israel's West Bank Annexation

Over 1,000 parliamentarians from across Europe wrote a letter opposing Israel’s West Bank annexation plan as the target date announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approaches. The letter, which has been published in several European newspapers, raises serious concerns about Middle East peace plan and the imminent prospect of Israeli annexation of West Bank territory.

In January, US President Donald Trump unveiled the Middle East peace plan to resolve Israel-Palestine conflict but it was rejected by Palestinian leaders in its entirety. As per the proposed peace plan, the sovereignty of Israel over important settlement blocs in the West Bank will be acknowledged and the State of Palestine be created with its capital in east Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister has set the target date as July 1 after a push from Trump and sealing a power-sharing deal with former rival Benny Gantz of Blue and White Party. The European parliamentarians said that they are deeply worried about the precedent this would set for international relations at large.

“Such a move will be fatal to the prospects of Israeli-Palestinian peace and will challenge the most basic norms guiding international relations, including the UN Charter,” the letter read.

The lawmakers raised concern about the impact of annexation on the lives of Israelis and Palestinians, as well as its destabilising potential in a region on Europe’s doorstep. They asked European leaders to ensure Europe’s long-term commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and act decisively in response.

'Lasting solution'

The parliamentarians emphasised that Europe must take the lead in bringing international actors together to prevent annexation and to safeguard the prospects of the two-state solution and a just resolution to the conflict. They added that rules-based global order is central to Europe’s long-term stability and security and they have a profound interest and responsibility to protect it.

“A lasting solution to the conflict must meet the legitimate aspirations and security needs and guarantee equal rights of both Israelis and Palestinians,” the letter concluded.

