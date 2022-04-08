European Parliament Voices 'grave Concern' Over Taliban's Ban On Girls' Education

Amid the worsening humanitarian crisis and atrocities on women in Afghanistan, the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have voiced grave concern about the Taliban's recent decision to prolong the ban, restricting girls in seventh grade and up from attending school indefinitely. The European Parliament has asked for the lifting of these limitations in a resolution passed on Thursday, stressing that the Taliban had previously said that all residents would have access to education, as per a press release from the parliament.

After months of closure, girls' schools were set to resume across Afghanistan, however, the Taliban stated that secondary and high schools for girls would stay closed until further notice. As per ANI, strong domestic, as well as a global outcry, greeted this decision.

MEPs says 'worried' about Afghan girls' rights

MEPs expressed concerns over the gradually worsening plight of Afghan women and girls since the Taliban captured Kabul in August 2021. According to the release, the Taliban's continued concentration on eliminating women and girls from public life and denying their most basic rights, such as education, job, movement, and healthcare, is condemned by Parliament. Moreover, Afghan women are no longer permitted to go over 45 miles (or 72 kilometres) from their house without the company of a close male relative.

MEPs further applauded the courage of the girls and women who are participating in public demonstrations against these changes and the Taliban's authority, and urged the EU and its member nations to strengthen assistance for women's rights campaigners in the country.

The European Union's re-establishment of a minimal presence in Kabul for the aim of coordinating humanitarian supplies and monitoring the humanitarian situation does not imply the acceptance of the Taliban rule by the European Union, according to Parliament.

Women protested against Taliban's education ban

Meanwhile, earlier in the month of March, Afghan women and girls flooded the streets and held a protest after the Taliban administration announced an unplanned suspension of secondary schooling for girls until further notice, leaving only boys to complete their studies.

As per media reports, girls gathered outside the Taliban's so-called Ministry of Education in Kabul, raising anti-Taliban slogans and demanding Taliban take back its proposal to stop females from attending school beyond the sixth grade. Higher-grade female students criticised the move and questioned the Taliban's regressive Shariah law regulations as they awaited their return to class. The decision was also confirmed by a Taliban administration member, eliciting an uproar from the international world, which called on Taliban officials to reopen schools and grant women equal rights and positions within the conflict-torn country.

(Image: AP)