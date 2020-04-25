Europe's Death Toll From Coronavirus Tops 120,000 : AFP Tally

The death toll of the novel coronavirus has reportedly climbed to 120,000 with more than three-quarters of the fatalities recorded in Italy, France, Spain, and the UK, according to an AFP tally on April 25, 11:00 GMT as per official source’s figures. With over 1,344,172 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and most deaths accounted for from the total 199,457 global fatalities, Europe makes the worst-hit region from the pandemic. Italy alone registered over 25,969 fatalities of the total death toll, while Spain registered 22,902 deaths, followed by France and UK with 22,245 and 20,319 deaths from the disease.

However, leading public health expert claimed that Britain likely has the highest coronavirus death rate in Europe and not Italy due to what he described as “system errors,” while the government defended the deaths record in response to the pandemic. Anthony Costello, director of the Institute for Global Health at University College London, said the U.K. “could see 40,000 more deaths” before the first wave of infection nears an end. Earlier, the British government reportedly said that the record listed people who had died in the UK hospitals, the figures did not include hundreds, and maybe thousands, of virus-related deaths in nursing homes and other settings across the country, as per the media reports.

“Eye of the storm”

Wolrd Health Organisation (WHO) said that Europe remains in the “eye of the storm” even as the worst-hit countries show some positive results vis-a-vis the number of COVID-19 cases. WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge, told a news conference that the positive signals in some countries are tempered by “sustained or increased levels” of incidence in other countries.

The European Union reportedly said that its vaunted tourist industry was replenished and was facing a “staggering” decline because of the coronavirus pandemic and the bloc's internal market commissioner wanted the sector to be first in line when it came to recovery funds, according to a news agency report. “Tourism was the first sector to be hit by the coronavirus and I am sure that it will be the slowest to recover and come out of this phase,” Breton told a European Parliament committee via video link.

(With Agency Inputs)