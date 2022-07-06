EU's Borrell Holds Talks With Iran's FM; Says Space To Revive Nuke Deal Could Narrow Soon

As the recent Iran nuclear talks in Doha concluded without conferring any desired results, a top European Union official warned that the deal could end, with possibilities of a destructive outcome. Taking to the microblogging site, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said urgent decisions are needed to revive the deal. "If we want to conclude an agreement, decisions are needed now. This is still possible, but the political space to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action may narrow soon," he tweeted. His remarks came after he spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister H Amirabdollahian.

Had a call w @JosepBorrellF earlier tonight.



Agreement is possible only based on mutual understanding & interests.



We remain ready to negotiate a strong & durable agreement.



US must decide if it wants a deal or insists on sticking to its unilateral demands. Mutually exclusive. — H.Amirabdollahian امیرعبداللهیان (@Amirabdolahian) July 5, 2022

Notably, following the breakdown in indirect talks between the United States and Iran in Qatar last month, it is expected that the return to the negotiations table is not possible, according to the analysis of Just Security- an online forum for the analysis of national security, foreign policy, and rights. Earlier on Tuesday, US special envoy for Iran Robert Malley claimed that the recent discussion between Washington and Tehran over the halted 2015 nuclear deal has concluded without any "fruitful outcome". According to Malley, Tehran has put "additional" and "irrelevant" demands on the table during the last negotiations held in Doha. In an interview with National Public Radio on Tuesday, the US envoy said that Tehran put some demands that he believes have no relevance to the nuclear deal.

While answering the allegations that the United States has repeated its previous position in Doha, he said Washington presented its position on what it considers crucial to come back into the deal and added it should be Iran that should answer why it put forth irrelevant demands in front of negotiators.

Notably, Iran has been facing Western sanctions for its unlawful activities related to uranium. Several countries like the US, Israel and the UAE, on several occasions, raised concerns about the possibility of Iran developing nuclear weapons-- a claim that Tehran refuted multiple times. Tehran, however, claims its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes like generating electric power and medical isotopes. In 2015, a deal was signed that gave Tehran a major relief from sanctions. However, in return, Iran pledged not to develop a nuclear weapon. Later, after three years, the then US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal and reimposed waves of biting sanctions on the Islamic republic. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Tehran plans to ramp up its uranium enrichment-- which is a key component in manufacturing nuclear bombs -- insisting that its nuclear program is for "peaceful purposes".

