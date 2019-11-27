EU's 'Carbon Border Tax' Will Damage Fight Against Climate Change: China

The European Union’s proposal to impose ‘carbon border tax’ will affect the global efforts against climate change, said China on November 27. According to a Chinese report, the climate “protectionism” and Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 Paris climate deal will together damage the international effort to tackle global warming.

China’s reaction came a month after EU's new climate commissioner Frans Timmermans talked about the beginning of research on ‘carbon border tax’, proposed by European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen as part of ‘Green deal’ for Europe. According to Timmermans, the tax would be aimed at protecting European companies from countries that fail to comply with climate action.

Read: New Zealand Passes Zero Carbon Bill To Fight Global Climate Change

'Carbon Border Tax to avoid carbon leakage'

Von der Leyen, in her political guidelines for European Commission and agenda for Europe, had said, “to ensure our companies can compete on a level playing field, I will introduce a Carbon Border Tax to avoid carbon leakage. This should be fully compliant with World Trade Organization rules. It will start with a number of selected sectors and be gradually extended.” China and the United States have been at loggerheads regarding the greater contribution towards fight climate action. While China, the world's largest producer of greenhouse gas, believes that richer countries, like the US, should bear greater responsibility in such action, Trump withdrew from the Paris climate agreement citing unfair advantage to India and China.

Read: Climate Change May Double Greenhouse Gas Emissions From Freshwater Lakes: Study

China's vice environment minister, Zhao Yingmin, in a press briefing, said that there is need to prevent “unilateralism and protectionism” as it could hurt the will of countries to fight the climate change together. Beijing has promised for a greater cut in greenhouse gas emissions but shied away from offering a revised 2030 target even as a UN report said there is a need cut emissions by 7.6 per cent every year on an average to limit the temperature rise close to 1.5 degrees Celcius. According to the report, the commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement won’t be enough to resist destructive climate impacts.

Read: UN Report Says 7.6% Emissions Cut Required To Avert Destructive Climate Impacts

Read: Climate Crisis: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Break All Records

(With Inputs from Agencies)