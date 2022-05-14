EU's Josep Borrell Avers Stalled Negotiations Over Iran Nuclear Deal Have Been 'unblocked'

Stalled negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme have been “unblocked” after fresh negotiations with Tehran, EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday, adding that a final deal would be signed soon. On Wednesday, the EU’s coordinator for nuclear negotiations with Iran, Enrique Mora held talks with his Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri. Speaking regarding the same, Borrell stated that the meeting went "better than expected."

Borrell said, "the negotiations were blocked and they have been unblocked and that means there is a prospect of reaching a final agreement."

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Minister stated that Mora’s visit to Tehran and his negotiations with Bagheri was another opportunity to focus on initiatives to resolve the remaining issues. “A good and credible agreement is available if the United States makes a political decision and adheres to its commitments. He said in a tweet, adding, “Contacts will continue.” A separate report said that Mora along with two of his colleagues was briefly retained at Frankfurt airport by German police.

Retained by the German police at the Francfort airport on my way to Brussels, back from Teheran. Not a single explanation. An EU official on an official mission holding a Spanish diplomatic passport. Took out my passport and my phones. — Enrique Mora (@enriquemora_) May 13, 2022

Now released along with with my two colleagues, the EU Ambassador to UN Vienna and the head of the EEAS Iran task force. We were kept separated. Refusal to give any explanation for what seems a violation of the Vienna Convention. — Enrique Mora (@enriquemora_) May 13, 2022

Trump dubs nuclear deal 'rotten'

The nuclear deal, signed in 2015 between Iran and other major world powers, including the United States, France, Britain, China, Russia, and Germany (P5+1), saw Washington lifting economic sanctions against Tehran and in return, the Islamic Republic agreed to bring down its uranium enrichment program.

However, former US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the pact in 2018, calling the structure of the deal "rotten". The Islamic Republic then retaliated by ending its compliance with the deal. As of now, six talks have been held in an attempt to revive the controversial nuclear pact, but despite US President Joe Biden vowing to resume the pact at the earliest, negotiations continue to be in limbo.

(Image: AP)