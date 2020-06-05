COVID-19: EU Commission Urges Member Nations To Reopen Borders By End Of June

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the European Commission has called for all member nations to reopen borders by the end of June and permit passport-free travel inside the 27-nation-bloc. While talking a European media outlet, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson has said the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic is “fast improving” and all countries are coming closer to lifting more restrictions and allow travel, internally. She even cited a “good date” which should be by June-end to allow travel without border checks which were place in the wake of the global health crisis.

Meanwhile, many European countries have already announced their plans to boost the long-abandoned travel industry and have even started lifting domestic restrictions. However, there is still no indication when the external borders of the EU will reopen and international travel will resume. In the televised interview with the media outlet, Johansson said that she herself will propose that all member states should lift the internal border checks “as soon as possible”.

Free movement of citizens

While rooting for the free movement of the citizens, EU’s Foreign Affairs Commissioner said that “you don’t know what you have until you miss it” and added that “citizens really would like to go back to free movement again”. According to her, along with coronavirus outbreak coming under control, the European citizens are also adapting the the “new normal” of adhering to social distancing measures at all times to prevent COVID-19 contraction. While mentioning several other reasons, Johansson said, “now it’s time to open up”.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde has also said on June 4 that the Eurozone economy will plunge by 8.7 per cent in 2020 before it begins rebounding in 2021. While more and more countries have now started lifting restrictions and introducing stimulus packages to boost their most GDP-providing industry, the growth in Europe is expected to come in at 5.2 per cent in 2021 and 3.3 per cent in 2022. ECB chief also noted that the span of recession in 2020 would “depend crucially on the duration and effectiveness of containment measures" along with the schemes introduced by the government.

