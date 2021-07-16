Even After Rise In COVID-19 Cases In South Korea, Saipan Ready For ‘travel Bubble’

South Korea has been witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases. The rising numbers have drawn attention as to whether the government will implement the 'travel bubble' signed with Saipan. As per the travel bubble agreement signed between two countries, people after arriving in those countries will not be required to stay in a compulsory quarantine.

Saipan travel bubble with South Korea

South Korea has signed a 'travel bubble' agreement with Saipan which exempts fully vaccinated people from mandatory quarantine upon entry into both countries. It is expected to come into implementation in late July or early August. As South Korea has been witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases, assumptions are being raised that the plan of travel bubble with Saipan will be delayed due to the 'circuit breaker'.

A circuit breaker means that if the COVID-19 situation worsens in one of the two countries, the other country can delay or suspend the implementation of the travel bubble.

A Mariana tourism agency official revealed that the Saipan government has been monitoring the COVID-19 situation in South Korea and it will not suspend or delay the travel bubble, according to ANI. The tourism agency official added that Saipan is heavily dependent on the tourism industry and Saipan wants the travel bubble to go as planned. The official further said that Saipan is serious about carrying out the Travel Bubble agreement with Korea. An official of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport in Korea said that they were attracting people to travel to their country through travel agencies.

COVID-19 situation in South Korea

Level 4 social distancing rules have been imposed in South Korea to curb the spread of the virus. According to Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the country reported 1,536 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 175,046. Most of the cases were reported in Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi province.

Domestic COVID-19 Status Update July 16:

Total: +1,536 (1,476 acquired locally)



570 in Seoul (564 acquired locally)

50 in Busan (49 acquired locally)

32 in Daegu (32 acquired locally)

97 in Incheon (95 acquired locally)

23 in Gwangju (23 acquired locally)

... pic.twitter.com/hodTiM4RWe — Coronavirus Updates Korea (@covid19korea) July 16, 2021

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash

Inputs from ANI