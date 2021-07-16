Last Updated:

Even After Rise In COVID-19 Cases In South Korea, Saipan Ready For ‘travel Bubble’

South Korea has signed a 'travel bubble' deal with Saipan to exempt fully vaccinated people from mandatory quarantine upon entry into both the countries

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Saipan

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash


South Korea has been witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases. The rising numbers have drawn attention as to whether the government will implement the 'travel bubble' signed with Saipan. As per the travel bubble agreement signed between two countries, people after arriving in those countries will not be required to stay in a compulsory quarantine.

Saipan travel bubble with South Korea

South Korea has signed a 'travel bubble' agreement with Saipan which exempts fully vaccinated people from mandatory quarantine upon entry into both countries. It is expected to come into implementation in late July or early August. As South Korea has been witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases, assumptions are being raised that the plan of travel bubble with Saipan will be delayed due to the 'circuit breaker'.

A circuit breaker means that if the COVID-19 situation worsens in one of the two countries, the other country can delay or suspend the implementation of the travel bubble.

A Mariana tourism agency official revealed that the Saipan government has been monitoring the COVID-19 situation in South Korea and it will not suspend or delay the travel bubble, according to ANI. The tourism agency official added that Saipan is heavily dependent on the tourism industry and Saipan wants the travel bubble to go as planned. The official further said that Saipan is serious about carrying out the Travel Bubble agreement with Korea. An official of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport in Korea said that they were attracting people to travel to their country through travel agencies. 

READ | South Korea considers reinstating COVID-19 restrictions as cases drastically surge

COVID-19 situation in South Korea

Level 4 social distancing rules have been imposed in South Korea to curb the spread of the virus. According to Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the country reported 1,536 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 175,046. Most of the cases were reported in Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi province. 

READ | COVID-19: South Korea to raise restrictions to highest level in capital amid rising cases

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash

Inputs from ANI

 

READ | South Korea bans fast workout music in gyms to contain spread of COVID-19
READ | COVID-19: South Korea reports more than 1000 fresh cases for 7th day
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND