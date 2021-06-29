Even Before COVID-19 Outbreak, A Japanese Man Self-isolated For More Than Decade; Read Why

While the global pandemic has normalized the practice of remaining in isolation, while it has been thriving in Japan for a long time. A person who lives in domestic isolation and confinement is termed in Japan as a 'hikikomori,' which means restricted or social recluse. According to research, the number of hikikomoris in Japan is over one million, according to the Japan news agencies. It is defined by the Japanese Ministry of Health as a disorder in which people suffer from extreme social isolation at home for at least six months.

Nito Souji, an artist and professional solitary independent game creator, has been a hikikomori for more than ten years and now only leaves his flat once every few months to get a haircut. After graduating from a Tokyo university and failing to find work, he returned to his hometown, said reports.

Japanese man self-Isolated for 10 years

He intended to stay hikikoromi for three years to practice sketching and develop dōjinshiand self-published comics until he could become financially self-sufficient, according to Japan media. However, he now lives in his aunt's apartment in Kobe, with limited access to the outside world, and has his necessities brought to his door, said reports.

Self-isolation in Japan

In an interview with UNILAD, he described his daily regimen, noting that his day begins at 11 a.m. (local time), after which he will eat breakfast while reading the news. He spends the next hour replying to important emails or messages, then working on his game development project, eating lunch, and returning to work. He will perform his 20-minute physical training in the evening, then work again after dinner before going to bed at 4 am, said reports.

Reportedly, Since 2015, he has been studying English and developing a game based on his own experiences of being isolated. Pull Stay is the name of the game, which was released in October 2020 and has a protagonist that is based on and fashioned after Souji himself. He also has over 20,000 subscribers on his YouTube live streaming channel. He is now entirely dedicated to his work, and he has admitted that not working on his project for an extended period of time makes him nervous.

Picture Credit: Twitter @EternalStew