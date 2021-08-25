Everything About Opium Trade In Afghanistan: Taliban Could Reap Almost $400 Million Profit

Even though the US spent over $8 billion in 15 years to deprive the Taliban of their profits from Afghanistan’s opium and heroin trade, the terrorists now control the country along with the benefits of illicit trade. Devastation due to decades of war, millions losing their homes, foreign aid cutes, Afghanistan has dealt with both economic and humanitarian crises for several years leaving several citizens dependent on the narcotics trade for their survival.

However, that same dependence is set to bring more stability as Taliban and several other armed groups vie for the profits in the illicit business. Some United States and United Nations (UN) officials also worry that Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, which is engulfed in chaos, will further create more instances of greater illegal opiate production, which would potentially benefit the Taliban.

However, the terrorists have claimed that the opium poppy cultivation was stopped when the flow of illegal drugs was halted during their previous reign in Afghanistan from 1996-2001. As per BBC, even though opium poppy cultivation witnessed a sharp drop in 2001 when the Taliban was last in control, cultivation witnessed a sharp increase in other Taliban-held areas.

What are Opium poppy plants? How much is produced in Afghanistan?

Opium poppy or Papaver somniferum is native to Turkey and all drugs including Opium, Morphine, Codeine, and Heroin are derived from the milky latex found in the plant’s unripe seed capsule. Afghanistan, as per the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), is the world’s largest producer of opium. Of the total supply in the world, South Asian country’s opium harvest accounts for over 80%. Moreover, in 2018, UNODC estimated that opium production contributed up to 11% of the Afghan economy.

What does the Taliban plan to do with opium trade?

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said: "When we were in power before there was no production of drugs. We will bring opium cultivation to zero again.” He also said that there would be no smuggling.

The United States State Department has noted that opium poppy cultivation significantly upped from 41,000 hectares in 1998 to 64,000 in 2000. The growth mainly took place in Taliban-controlled Helmand province that also reportedly accounted for 39% of the world’s illicit opium production. Eventually in 2000, the Taliban banned the farming of the plant in the areas controlled by them, which was also addressed as “total success” in the UN report in 2001.

Despite the noticeable dip in 2001 and 2002, BBC stated that opium poppy cultivation has been confined in the areas held by the Taliban.

How does Taliban make money from opium?

Opium farming is one of the major sources of employment in Afghanistan and in 2019, according to UNDOC, around 120,000 jobs were provided by its harvesting. Opium farming is beneficial for the Taliban because of the taxes on the crop. As per the report, the terrorists enjoy profits indirectly through processing and trafficking, as per US State Department. At least 10% of cultivation tax is reportedly collected from opium farmers. Additionally, taxes are also collected from traders, smugglers and laboratories that convert opium into addictive drugs.

BBC stated that the annual estimated money the Taliban makes through the illicit drug economy ranges between $100 million to $400 million. US commander General John Nicholson in the Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction (SIGAR), said that the drug trade accounts for almost 60% of the group’s annual revenue. However, this figure remains disputed.

IMAGE: AP