Ex-Afghan Army Chief Spotted At Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport Trying To Flee Afghanistan

As the Taliban seized several parts of Afghanistan, its citizens are living in a state of fear of being killed or tortured by the extremist group. The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate their citizens from the country in an attempt to secure their people. Video footages of the fall of Kabul see Afghans desperate to escape the Taliban, clinging to the side of a departing US military jet stunned the whole world. In a major development, a picture of former Afghan Army chief Wali Muhammad Ahmadzai standing in a line at Kabul airport went viral on social media platforms including Twitter.

Check the viral post here:

Former Afghan Army Chief Wali Muhammad Ahmadzai is standing in line at Airport to leave the country. pic.twitter.com/SBaQ3QYmTZ — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) August 23, 2021

It is still unclear whether the Ex-Afghan Army chief took the flight or not

The picture was shared from a Twitter page called Megh Updates with the caption: "Former Afghan Army Chief Wali Muhammad Ahmadzai is standing in line at Airport to leave the country" that went viral on the microblogging site. However, it is still unclear whether Ahmadzai took the flight or not. It is to be noted that the country's ex-President Ashraf Ghani reportedly ordered to replace Wali Ahmadzai as the Afghan Army Chief of staff just four days before the Taliban took control of the country. Ghani had chosen General Hibatullah Alizai as a successor of Ahmadzai. However, his decision to replace Ahmadzai was still not able to save the country from the Taliban.

Ghani left lakhs of Afghans at their own fate

On August 16, a day after the Taliban took control from the Afghanistan government, several government officials including President Ashraf Ghani fled from the country, leaving their countrymen. Ghani later stated he fled from the country to prevent further bloodshed in the already war-torn country, which drew flak globally. According to the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled from Kabul with four cars and a helicopter full of cash. A report quoted embassy spokesman Nikita Ishchenko as saying that "the collapse of the regime ... is most eloquently characterized by how Ghani escaped from Afghanistan: four cars were filled with money, they tried to shove another part of the money into a helicopter, but not everything fit. And some of the money was left lying on the tarmac." However, Ghani refuted Russia's claim and said he left the country with his "best companion, books".

(Image Credit: Megh Updates Twitter)