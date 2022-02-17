Ex-Afghan Foreign Minister's Request To Replace Afghanistan's UN Leadership Denied

The current Chargé d'affaires of the Afghan Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Naseer Ahmad Faiq, said on Wednesday that the letter sent to replace the leadership of the Permanent Representation of Afghanistan to the UN, by former Afghan foreign minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar, has been denied. According to Tolo News, Atmar had presented Mohammad Wali Naeemi in the position of Charge d'affaires of Afghanistan to the United Nations in the letter.

Taking to Twitter, Faiq wrote, “I would like to inform you that the recent efforts and conspiracies to change the leadership of Afghanistan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations to silence the voice of justice and the fight against corruption have been thwarted.”

Faiq said, “Fortunately, the letter of Atmar, former Foreign Minister, was not accepted by the UN officials.” He added that with all the obstacles, he will continue to be the Chargé d'affaires of the permanent mission. He said that to serve the "dignified people" of Afghanistan, he has regarded this job as a national responsibility, Tolo News reported.

After the Taliban took control, interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi presented Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's UN ambassador in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Additionally, the option to consider permitting the Taliban to take possession of the seat was postponed by a nine-member UN committee, which comprises Russia and China. This came after the Taliban requested that Afghanistan's seat in the United Nations be given to the interim Afghan government.

The disagreement over Afghanistan's UN seat arose after Naseer Ahmad Faiq claimed that corrupt leaders from the country's defunct government are trying to silence him in order to prevent him from sharing Afghans' concerns about justice, ANI reported.

Moreover, Faiq made these statements after Atmar, referred to himself as the "foreign minister of the republic government," allegedly wrote the letter to Guterres, claiming that Naeemi will take over as the permanent mission's Charge d'affaires of Afghanistan, according to the Tolo News report.

