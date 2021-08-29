Former Afghanistan Governor Hamil Fidai accused the Taliban of engaging in political revenge and target killings in Afghanistan saying that he was threatened and searched 8 times after the takeover. Drawing a difference between the promises of Taliban and what the military leadership did on ground, Hamil Fidai told Republic World that the fundamentalist group had forcibly entered his home, threatened his wife and children and had also seized his private vehicles. Fidai has served as a Governor in Afghanistan between 2007-2021 for 4 provinces - Wardak, Logar, Khost, and Paktia.

"What Taliban political leadership say is different from what their military leadership do. I see a difference between them and this will lead to civil war, political revenge, target killing, kidnapping and personal prisons. As a Governor for four provinces Wardak, Loger, Khost and Paktia, despite the Taliban’s assurance that they will not enter the houses. They entered my home, searched 8 times, directly threatened my wife and children, outreaches my relatives to find me and they also took my private vehicles," he said.

Taliban a 'proxy' of Pakistan: Fidai

The leader also called the Taliban 'a proxy of Pakistan' stating that they did not know how to run a country and would only take it towards destruction. The links between the Taliban and Pakistan were also detailed by former Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mahmoud Saikal previously. Citing former Pakistan president General Pervez Musharraf, he stated that Pakistan established the terror group in the war-torn country to counter India. PTI Spokesperson Abdul Samad Yacoob had also admitted on Republic TV that Taliban militants operate from Pakistan soil.

"Therefore they do not know how to run the country. Some say they brought security. Yes, to some extent since they were the proxy of Pakistan and other international terrorist groups and by taking Afghanistan who else can destroy Afghanistan except them. There is also a very good peace in the graveyard. Afghanistan converted to a graveyard and the “dead people never fight with one another," he added.

Since the takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban has engaged in several targetted killings from Afghanistan's leadership to Army officers, to mere singers and comedians who had been a significant part of Afghanistan's culture for the last 20 years. Horrifying visuals of the terror group storming into the houses of ordinary civilians have also emerged in the last few weeks.