Ex-Afghan Leaders Make Hasty Escape From Kabul Airport To Turkey After 3-hour Long Wait

After President Ashraf Ghani fled the war-torn country, former Afghanistan leaders on Thursday fled the Islamic nation after a 3-hour long wait at the Kabul airport. These former Afghan leaders have boarded a flight to Turkey. This latest development comes after the Taliban officially declared the country as an "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,' a term that it had coined during its reign between 1996-2001.

President Ashraf Ghani flees Afghanistan

Earlier on August 16, Ashraf Ghani had fled Afghanistan abroad in a helicopter stuffed with money. Ghani had surrendered power and fled Afghanistan as the Taliban took complete control of Kabul. He had left the presidential palace with his close confidants without informing any other political leaders. Ghani's exit had come as a blow for leaders, who had been negotiating a peaceful transition of power with the Taliban.

Taliban declares Afghanistan as 'Islamic Emirate' on its 102nd Independence Day

On the occasion of Afghanistan Independence Day on August 19, the Taliban officially declared the country as an 'Islamic Emirate.' The fundamentalist group on Thursday changed Afghanistan's name to the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.' The country had gone back to its previous name and had dropped 'Islamic Emirate' in 2001 after the Taliban was ousted by the US troops post the deadly twin towers attack in the US.

According to Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid, the group has once again decided to declare the formation of the "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" on Afghan Independence Day. The war-torn nation is marking the 102nd anniversary of the country's independence from British rule.

Taliban take over Afghanistan

As US troops retreated after 20 years from war-ravaged Afghanistan, the Taliban launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in Kabul. Kandahar and Herat fell on Thursday, forcing government officials and their entourage to flee to the airport to escape the city by air, Mazar-e-Sharif fell on Friday, August 14 while Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah on Saturday, August 15, thereby strengthening the Taliban's stronghold.

The long-standing war in Afghanistan reached a watershed moment on Sunday when the Taliban insurgents closed in on Afghanistan's capital Kabul, entered the city and took over the presidential palace, forcing President Ashraf Ghani to join fellow citizens and foreigners to leave the country.

