Ex-Afghan Min Who Fled Kabul During Taliban Siege Now Drives Taxi In US To Support Family

Khalid Payenda, a former finance minister of Afghanistan, now drives Uber in and around Washington DC. Struggling to make ends meet for nearly six months now, the former minister who oversaw a $6 billion budget, now also works as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University, where he is paid $2,000 per semester. Recalling his last few days at his ministerial post, Payenda told the Washington Post that he is grateful for the gigs that help him support a family of four children and wife.

“If I complete 50 trips in the next two days, I receive a $95 bonus,” Payenda told the Washington Post.

The ex-Afghan minister drives a Honda Accord in and around DC, which paid him "a little over $150 for six hours or work" on a mediocre night excluding his commute. Moving to the United States has been "quite an adjustment," he told the WP from behind the wheels of his cab. However, being away from his homeland, Payenda feels odd living in America. "Right now, I don't have any place. I don't belong here and I don't belong there. It is a very empty feeling," he said.

Payenda recalls experience before his step down

Reminiscing his last days at his ministerial office, Payenda said he had to step down after ex-Afghan minister Ashraf Ghani called at him in a public meeting accusing him of failing to make payments to a Lebanese company. Noticing Ghani's fury, Payenda feared he might have been nabbed on false allegations. Regretting his days as a finance minister, he also recalled how his life was affected during the pandemic when his mother died in an impoverished hospital. Taking about the Taliban takeover of Kabul, he lamented the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan under the leadership of the Islamist Group.

“I saw a lot of ugliness, and we failed. I was part of the failure. It’s difficult when you look at the misery of the people and you feel responsible,” he said.

Ghani's behaviour prompted him to leave Kabul. He had flown out his family a week before him noting safety reasons, Payenda said. When asked about the causes that led to the Taliban seizure of Kabul, in a rather timid tone, the former minister also said that "nobody is above blame." He believes, while the US "abandoned" Afghans, the government was reluctant to implement reforms.

"All we built was a house of cards that came down crashing this fast. A house of cards built on the foundation of corruption. Some of us in the government chose to steal even when we had a slim, last chance. We betrayed our people," the 40-year-old former minister said.

Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and aftermath

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US' complete troop withdrawal on August 31 after a costly two-decade war. This forced Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who was backed by the US-led West, to flee the country to the UAE.

The Taliban overhaul drove the country to the "brink of humanitarian catastrophe," the United Nations said. More than 1,00,000 people were evacuated from Kabul in late August during the final days of US airlift when US President Joe Biden announced the hasty withdrawal of US-led allied forces after 20 years of military presence in Afghanistan. Thousands still remain in the country. Even seven months later, with frozen assets leading to manifold economic crises, Afghans are currently reeling from a lack of healthcare services atop suppression and stringent ethical and political differences amid uncertainty over the Taliban regime.

(Image: AP/ANI)