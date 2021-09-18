Ex-Afghan PM Hekmatyar Bats For Taliban; Says 'Ghani Govt Had Informants'

At the outset of the Taliban forming its Cabinet in Afghanistan after successful and violent territorial gains, former Afghan Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, who is the Hezb-e-Islami chief, claimed that the newly-announced Taliban Cabinet is a thousand times better than Ashraf Ghani's cabinet. Hekmatyar further said that Ghani-led ministers were informants, atheists, secularists and corrupt slaves.

Batting for the Taliban and their influence on Afghan nationals, the Hezb-e-Islami founder urged the Ghani Baradar-led regime to bring back Afghan nationals who reside abroad, so that they take part in the nation-building process. According to him, the utmost priority is to resolve the internal fiasco so that a suitable atmosphere could be developed for mulling over the future course of Afghanistan.

'Resistance in Panjshir valley is a conspiracy to turn Afghans against Taliban'

Previously, Pakistan's news agencies reported that the former Afghan Prime Minister had met with Pakistan's ISI Chief General Faiz Hameed and was rumoured to be inducted into the Taliban coalition government.

Referring to mounting resistance in Panjshir Valley, Hezb-e-Islami Chief had said that the conspiracy has been orchestrated to encourage Afghan nationals to rise against the Taliban government by depriving them of basic amenities and livelihood. He added that the populace in Panjshir could not revolt against violent elements as the local resistance 'is aimed at paving way for foreigners'.

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said the US had intentions to isolate Afghanistan globally and freeze the assets of the country. He claimed that the Taliban should not accept 'any such demands', and instead adopt independent and sovereign policies.

Furthermore, Hekmatyar batted for a single-party-led government in Afghanistan, saying other countries in the subcontinent possess such a form of government.

Imran Khan on Taliban administration

Meanwhile, breaking his silence on the Afghanistan crisis, Pakistan PM Imran Khan, on September 18, said that there is a need to "incentivise" the Taliban's new leadership in order to end the continuing crisis.

Imran Khan stated that Afghanistan is at a historic crossroads and that a war-ravaged state had the chance to witness peace after four decades.

"But if it goes wrong, which is what we are really worried about, it could lead to chaos, biggest humanitarian crisis, a huge refugee problem, unstable Afghanistan, and the possibility of terrorism from Afghanistan's soil," he added.