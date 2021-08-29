Ex-Afghan Prez Daughter Exposes Imran's Regime; 'End Jihad Epicentre Engaging In Pakistan'

In the wake of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, on August 28, former Afghan President Mohammad Najibullah's daughter Heela Najibullah made an appeal to the global community for 'sustainable peace' in the war-ravaged country. She urged countries involved in the Afghan conflict and those negotiating peace to not 'legitimise the Taliban rule'. Heela's speech surfaced in light of a worldwide anti-Taliban movement involving 30 countries, scheduled on August 28.

"Do not legitimise the Taliban rule for they have taken over under the barrel of a gun," Former Afghan's President daughter said.

Pakistan - epicentre of Jihad?

Notably, Pakistan has been blamed outrightly for extending support to the Taliban terrorists and even nurtured a safe haven for the insurgent group and their factions. While the Taliban, with the aid of the Pakistani Army, intensified attacks in Afghanistan before the incessant, hostile and violent territorial gains, PM Imran Khan-led regime has not shied away from acknowledging the terror organisation as Afghanistan's legitimate government.

According to this, Heela Najibullah said, "End the epicentre of Jihad in seriously engaging with Pakistan."

Reports and dialogue exchanges between world leaders suggest that the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which is Pakistan's top intelligence agency, has 'close contacts' to the Taliban leadership. In fact, Pakistan can be traced back to the early 1970s for supporting different factions of Afghanistan mujahideen fighting against the Soviet occupation. More pertinently, Islamabad allegedly continued to offer logistical support and backing to insurgents.

Afghans want sustainable peace: Heela Najibullah

Urging the global community to engage in international and regional conferences in a bid to recognise Afghanistan as a 'neutral and sovereign country', she advocated for the elimination of differences due to the Pakistan-infused 'prolonged proxy war'.

"Countries involved in this prolonged proxy war can resolve their difference and let us work with them in advancing our mutual interests," Heela Najibullah sought.

Heela Najibullah appealed, 'Open your doors for Afghans'

Further, Heela Najibullah warranted global acceptance of asylum seekers whose claims are due. In her speech, she urged the international community to 'open doors for Afghans' who are taken hostage by extremism and violence inflicted by the Taliban. She said that globally, people must strengthen the anti-Taliban movement to end a human carnage and 'four decades of suffering'.

"Resettle Afghans who are enlisted already in second countries by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)," she added.

Hinting at United States President Joe Biden's approach in shirking the responsibility of Afghans and their basic rights, Heela said, "Please join us, instead of turning your head and letting one person in the White House feel zero responsibility."

'Afghans are Muslims escaping extremism,' says Heela Najibullah

Additionally, Heela Najibullah emphasised upcoming international conclaves on the Afghan peace process. She states that they must align with ensuring measures that guarantee 'justice' so 'truth prevailed'. She appealed to the world by asking leaders and agencies to help Afghans exercise basic moral human rights.