Ex-Afghan Prez Hamid Karzai Thanks PM Modi For Meeting Afghan Sikh-Hindu Delegation

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, who has been vocal since the Taliban's take over of the country, on Saturday, February 19, thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for meeting members of the Sikh-Hindu delegation from Afghanistan.

While replying to a tweet of PM Modi, Karzai, thanked the Indian Prime Minister for his kind gesture towards the Afghan Sikh and Hindu community leaders.

"Your Excellency, Mr Prime Minister @narendramodi, thank you so much for the kind gesture. Best wishes to Your Excellency and the friendly people of #India (sic)," Hamid Karzai wrote on his Twitter account.

While donning the special suit that has been worn by Afghan people, PM Modi, during the meeting had said, "Hamid Karzai will be very happy after seeing me wearing this honour."

Have a look at Hamid Karzai's tweet here:

Notably, on Saturday, February 19, PM Modi met members of the Sikh-Hindu delegation from Afghanistan at his official residence in the national capital and assured the community of continuous support in future to resolve all issues and difficulties. After holding a meeting with the leaders, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in a statement, said the delegation honoured the Prime Minister and thanked him for bringing Sikhs and Hindus safely to India from Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed the delegation and said that they are not guests but are in their own house, adding that India is their home. He talked about the immense difficulties faced by them in Afghanistan and the help provided by the government to bring them to India safely.

PM Modi also talked about the significance of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and its benefits for the community. He assured them of continuous support in future as well to resolve all issues and difficulties faced by them.

Indian government's humanitarian aid to Afghanistan since Taliban takeover

It is worth mentioning that the Indian government has been sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and has been undertaking several efforts for the welfare of Afghan Hindu and Sikh minorities and ensuring their safe evacuation since the Taliban took over the country last year.

On Saturday, India has delivered 2.5 tons of medical assistance and clothing to Afghanistan as part of its fifth batch of medical assistance under humanitarian aid to the crisis-torn country.

(Image: AP/@NarendraModi/Twitter)