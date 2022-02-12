Ex Afghan VP Saleh Hits Out At Taliban, Says They Learnt Art Of Negotiation From Pakistan

Former Afghan Vice-President, Amrullah Saleh has slammed the Taliban once again, pinpointing the extremist regime's double standards in the abduction of women activists. He stated that the Taliban had learned the art of bargaining from Pakistan. Saleh wrote on Twitter, "REMEMBER: Talib junta denied the abduction of women activists in Kabul. Now they are engaged in negotiations to release them. The style of negotiations is that of hostage-taking. This is the religion they learnt in Pakistan. This how GHQ trained them to deal with Afgh freedom."

On Friday, Parvaneh Ibrahimkhel, a women's rights activist who had been detained for over two weeks, was released by the rebel group. She confirmed the news of her release to local Tolonews. The international community had constantly urged for her liberation, as well as the release of other four Afghan female activists.

Taliban's continuing atrocities against women & journalists

Moreover, on February 10, Afghanistan's former Vice President Amrullah Saleh launched a furious attack against the Taliban regime's extreme fundamentalists, accusing them of atrocities against journalists in Kabul. A former official from Ashraf Ghani's exiled Afghan administration, as well as the head of the anti-Taliban resistance movement 'National Resistance Front' (NRF), has condemned the Taliban for kidnapping British journalist Andrew North, as well as at least two UNHCR journalists. However, the UN refugee agency has confirmed the release of the journalists.

The Taliban have imposed a plethora of restrictions ever since capturing power, many of which are directed at women. Women have been denied employment in a variety of areas outside of health and education. Their educational possibilities have been limited after sixth grade, and they have been obliged to wear the Islamic headscarf or hijab. The Taliban, on the other hand, have avoided making the burqa mandatory, as it was under their previous rule in Afghanistan in the 1990s.

Image: AP