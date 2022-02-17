Ex-Afghanistan High Peace Council Head Meets Women Activists To Discuss Social Rights

Following the Taliban takeover, the international community and United Nations agencies have expressed concern over the situation of women in Afghanistan. After taking control in Afghanistan, the Taliban has been introducing rules that curtail the rights of Afghan women. In the latest development, Abdullah Abdullah, former head of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation or High Peace Council (HPC) on Wednesday, 16 February, met with women activists in Kabul and discussed their demands for political and social rights in Afghanistan, ANI cited Tolo News report.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Abdullah Abdullah shared details regarding his meeting with the women and also posted the pictures. During the meeting, the women activists in Kabul expressed their views and raised their demands for political and social rights. In addition, the women also demanded the socio-political participation of females in Afghanistan. The women activists highlighted that work, education and participation are fundamental rights of women and their demands must be addressed.

دیدار با اعضای جنبش خودجوش معترض زنان



در این دیدار اعضای جنبش دیدگاه‌ها و خواست‌های خویش را در مورد دسترسی به حقوق سیاسی و اجتماعی، مصونیت و مشارکت سیاسی-اجتماعی مطرح کردند.

تأکید کردیم که کار، تحصیل و مشارکت از حقوق اساسی زنان می‌باشند و باید به این خواست‌ها رسیدگی شود. pic.twitter.com/coXbtlvDxp — Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) February 16, 2022

Four Afghan women activists released

Four Afghan women activists who had been detained by the Taliban caretaker government were later released after a long period. Their families have told the local media that they would not be able to share details regarding the detention with the media as they were under pressure. The United Nations Mission in Afghanistan had welcomed the release of the four women activists who had gone missing in January, ANI cited Tolo News report. Sharing details regarding the release of women activists. UNAMA tweeted, "After a long period of uncertainty about their whereabouts and safety, the four ‘disappeared’ Afghan women activists, as well as their relatives who also went missing, have all been released by the de facto authorities. UNAMA calls for the rights of every Afghan to be respected."

After the women activists went missing, the UN agencies had raised concerns over the fate of missing Afghan women activists. As per the local media reports, the Taliban continues to threaten and harass women activists who have been demanding fundamental rights of women in Afghanistan. It is to mention here that following the Taliban takeover, the women in Afghanistan were given assurances regarding their rights, however, the Taliban caretaker government has been introducing rules that curb the freedom of Afghan women.

After a long period of uncertainty about their whereabouts and safety, the four ‘disappeared’ Afghan women activists, as well as their relatives who also went missing, have all been released by the de facto authorities.



UNAMA calls for the rights of every Afghan to be respected. — UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) February 13, 2022

