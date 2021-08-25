Ex-Afghanistan Min Sadat Turns Pizza Delivery Man In Streets Of Germany's Leipzig

Former Afghanistan’s Communications and Information Technology Minister Syed Ahmed Shah Sadat is now reportedly seen delivering pizzas on the streets of Leipzig, Germany. A year ago, Sadat had this prestigious post but he left Afghanistan in 2020 and settled in Germany after owing to disputes with former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

More about Syed Ahmad Sadat

As per a report in the Leipziger Volkszeitung newspaper, former Afghan minister Syed Ahmad Sadat was currently working as a food delivery boy. In pictures circulated on social media, Sadat can be seen delivering a pizza while dressed in a bright orange costume carrying a huge bag behind similar to that used by German delivery guys.

Former Afghan Minister of Communications Syed Ahmad Shah Sadat is currently living as a delivery boy in the northern German city of Leipzig. pic.twitter.com/rS3Ww2O2nU — 7Annihilator🇮🇳 (@7Annihilator) August 24, 2021

Sadat was appointed as the Minister of Communications in the Afghanistan government in 2018 and resigned in 2020 way before the Taliban took over Afghanistan. He had supposedly travelled to Germany to assist with difficulties related to communication in Afghanistan, but he was unable to do so because of the disagreements with Ashraf Ghani. However, he was reportedly compelled to work as a pizza delivery guy to make ends meet. He now rides his bicycle across the city, delivering meals to people's doors.

Sadat graduated from Oxford University with two master's degrees in communications and electrical engineering. He even worked for Aramco as well as the Saudi Telecom Company. For 23 years, he was in the communications industry with over 20 firms in 13 countries in which Saudi Arabia is also included.

From 2005 until 2013, Sadat served as a technical consultant to the communication and information technology ministry of Afghanistan, a position he held for more than two decades. Syed Ahmad Sadat was the CEO of Ariana Telecom in London from 2016 until 2017.

Recent Developments in Afghanistan

According to the Associated Press, China claims to have initiated an open and efficient contact and consultation with the Afghan Taliban, after a meeting held between members of the Afghan Taliban organisation and Beijing's representative to Kabul.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, declined to comment on the meeting which was held on Tuesday, between Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy head of the Taliban's political office and Representative Wang Yu. Wang Wenbin did say, though, that China saw Kabul as an essential platform and medium for both parties to address significant problems of various types.

On August 15, the Taliban gained power over Afghanistan when they took Kabul, the country's capital. The Afghanistan president, Ashraf Ghani at the time, departed the nation the very next day and is thought to be now residing in the United Arab Emirates.

(Image Credit: Twitter)