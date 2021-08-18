Ex-Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Settles In Abu Dhabi After Fleeing Kabul: Report

Former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has settled in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a report claimed on Wednesday. As per a series of tweets by Kabul News, Ghani has settled in Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE, after fleeing Kabul four days ago. Earlier sources had reported that the former President could have gone to neighbouring Tajikistan or Uzbekistan, but there was no official confirmation of his whereabouts since the Taliban takeover on August 15.

تازه

پخوانی ولسمشر اشرف غني د متحده عرب اماراتو پایتخت ابوظبي کې مېشت شو.

اشرف غني چې څلور ورځې وړاندې له افغانستان څخه وتښتېده، لومړی ویل کېدل چې له تاجکستان څخه عمان هیواد ته تللی، خو تازه کابل نیوز ته یوې سرچینې وویل، چې نوموړی د عربی متحده اماراتو پایتخت ابوظبي کې میشت شوی دی pic.twitter.com/ipV46FT844 — KABUL NEWS (@kabulnewstv) August 18, 2021

له افغانستان څخه د تېښتې پرمهال اشرف غني د ۴۵ میلیون ډالرو د انتقال هڅه هم وکړه، خو یوه برخه پیسې د بېړې له امله د ارګ د هلیکوپترو هوایي میدان کې ترې پاتې شوې. — KABUL NEWS (@kabulnewstv) August 18, 2021

Where is Ashraf Ghani?

After surrendering Kabul to the Taliban, serving President Ashraf Ghani along with his aides fled Afghanistan on August 15. According to the latest report by Kabul News, Ghani is said to have settled in Abu Dhabi after leaving Kabul with a helicopter full of cash. On Monday, the Russian embassy in Kabul had also reported that the Afghan President fled from Kabul with four cars and a helicopter loaded with cash.

The report quoted embassy spokesman Nikita Ishchenko as saying, "the collapse of the regime ... is most eloquently characterized by how Ghani escaped from Afghanistan: four cars were filled with money, they tried to shove another part of the money into a helicopter, but not everything fit. And some of the money was left lying on the tarmac."

After Ghani had fled Kabul, Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi had lashed out at the leader in a tweet saying " they tied our hands behind our backs and sold the homeland, damn the rich man and his gang."

Ashraf Ghani issues statement after fleeing Kabul

In his first statement after leaving the nation, Ashraf Ghani defended his action, saying that he had no other choice. Penning the post from Tajikistan on Facebook, the 72-year-old wrote that he would continue to serve Afghanistan and would contribute a development plan for the country’s future.

“The Taliban had made it to a point remove me, they are here to attack all Kabul and the people of Kabul. In order to avoid the bleeding flood, I thought it was best to get out,” he said.

After his exit, former Vice President Amrullah Saleh came forward to stake his claim as the 'legitimate caretaker President' of Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, Amrullah Saleh cited protocols mentioned in the Constitution of Afghanistan, stating that in case of absence, escape, resignation, or death of the serving President, the Vice President becomes the caretaker President. "I am currently inside my country and am the legitimate caretaker President," Saleh wrote.