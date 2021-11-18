Ex-Afghanistan President Karzai Meets Iran's Envoy To Kabul, Discusses Mutual Interests

Days after Taliban co-founder and acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met Iran's special envoy to Afghanistan, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Wednesday held a meeting with the Irani envoy, reported TOLO News on Thursday.

According to local media reports, during the meeting with Irani envoy Hassan Kazimi Qomi, Karzai exchanged views on Iran-Afghanistan relations.

"Former president Hamid Karzai met with Iran's special envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazimi Qomi and exchanged views on Iran-Afghanistan relations, Karzai said in a tweet," informed TOLOnews.

Notably, earlier this week, Iran's special envoy to Afghanistan also held a meeting with Baradar and discussed political, security, economic and cultural issues. Earlier, Saeed Khatibzade, a spokeswoman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, said in a statement that the international community is calling for an all-inclusive and accountable administration in Afghanistan and that Iran would never abandon the Afghan people.

On the other hand, the former Afghan President had denounced the blast that was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in a mosque during Friday prayers in eastern Nangarhar and added that the act was against the philanthropic values. The explosion claimed the lives of three people and 17 others were injured, as per the local media.

Karzai hosted several meetings with international communities

It is worth mentioning that Karzai has held a meeting with envoys of several nations and discussed the ongoing situation of the war-torn country. In October, he held a meeting with the UK Prime Minister's special envoy Simon Gass and discussed the issues related to women's education in Afghanistan and international humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country.

Notably, the Taliban barred women from educational institutions and working sectors after they ousted the democratically elected government in August this year. Since then, women across the country have been protesting against the closure of schools and colleges. Despite that, the terrorist group has not taken any concrete steps to fulfil their fundamental rights.

Amid the chaos, a sigh of relief for lakhs of Afghans

A series of incidents unfolded after the Taliban captured Afghan capital, Kabul, on 15th August, including a bomb attack. Since the Taliban's conquest, lakhs of desperate Afghan nationals have fled the war-torn country.

Lakhs of people are still awaiting their turn to reach other countries. However, a sign of good news came as a relief for lakhs of Afghan nationals willing to flee the country, as the Taliban resumed the issuance of national identity cards and passports. It also allowed female employees to work in the passport department.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI