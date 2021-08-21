Ex-Afghanistan Prez Ashraf Ghani's Brother Hashmat Pledges Allegiance To Taliban: Report

In a major embarrassment for Afghanistan's ex-President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday, his brother Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzai has allegedly pledged allegiance to the Taliban. As per reports, Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzai - chief of the Grand Council of Kuchis - announced his support for the terror group in the presence of Taliban Taliban leader Khalil-ur-Rehman and religious scholar Mufti Mahmood Zakir. The ex-President who fled Afghanistan amid Taliban takeover is now settled in UAE along with his family.

The brother of Ashraf Ghani has joined Taliban. He pledged his support after meeting Alhaj Khalil ur rehman Haqqani. pic.twitter.com/Wl3SBOMCQp — Muhammad Jalal (@MJalal700) August 21, 2021

Ghani flees Afghanistan

On Wednesday, a series of tweets by Kabul News revealed Ghani has settled in Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE, after fleeing Kabul four days ago. Ghani had earlier attempted to neighbouring Tajikistan, but his plane was denied permission to land there. Ghani had defended his flight saying that he had no other choice and 'would contribute a development plan for the country’s future'.

After surrendering Kabul to the Taliban, Ashraf Ghani along with his aides fled Afghanistan on August 15 along with four cars and a helicopter loaded with cash. On Monday, Russian embassy spokesman Nikita Ishchenko said, "the collapse of the regime ... is most eloquently characterized by how Ghani escaped from Afghanistan: four cars were filled with money, they tried to shove another part of the money into a helicopter, but not everything fit. And some of the money was left lying on the tarmac". Ghani has denied these allegations.

Meanwhile, his vice-president - Amrullah Saleh came forward to stake his claim as the 'legitimate caretaker President' of Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, Amrullah Saleh stated that in case of absence, escape, resignation, or death of the serving President, the Vice President becomes the caretaker President. Saleh, who has vowed to never bow down to Taliban, is reportedly in the Panjshir province, allegedly cobbling up a resistance against the Taliban. As per the latest reports, the districts of Deh-e-Salah, Pul-e-Hesar and Banu have been taken back by Afghan Resistance against the Taliban from the terror group.

Taliban Takeover

The Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance as US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan. The hasty withdrawal of the US troops saw thousands of people attempting to flee from Afghanistan with several clinging to a departing US plane's wheels, leading to them falling to their deaths. With the US troops taking over the Kabul airport, US President Joe Biden has defended the troops' withdrawal, blaming Afghan govt and troops of not putting up a fight. Taliban is now in talks with ex-Presidents Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah for a 'peaceful power transition'.

