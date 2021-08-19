Ex-Afghanistan Prez Hamid Karzai, Dr Abdullah Meet Pakistan Ambassador; Discuss Stability

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai and the country's National Reconciliation chairman Dr Adbullah Abdullah met Pakistan Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan on Thursday to reportedly discuss the restoration of security in Kabul and initiating a national and international-legitimized political process.

Hamid Karzai official Twitter handle read, "Dr Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the Supreme National Reconciliation Council, and former President Hamid Karzai met with Pakistani Ambassador Mansour Ahmad Khan before noon on Thursday. The current situation in the country and the inclusive political process with national and international legitimacy were discussed at the meeting."

Mansoor Ahmad Khan on Twitter wrote, "Called on former Afghan President Hamid Karzai & Dr. Abdullah Abdullah. Had constructive discussions on efforts for lasting stability in Afghanistan."

The National Reconciliation of Afghanistan chairman Abdullah Abdullah met Khalil al-Rahman Haqqani and his entourage in Kabul, accelerating the process of forming a new administration. The Haqqani network's most important member is Haqqani. During the discussion, Abdullah addressed citizens' concerns and emphasised that the safety of people's lives and property should be the main priority. He pledged his support for an Afghanistan that is "autonomous, united, and justice-oriented," but cautioned the group that national unity cannot be developed without social justice and security.

India sees a shift in trade

In the wake of the Taliban's takeover of Kabul, India has begun to notice a shift, with the shutdown of all imports and exports through Pakistan in particular, according to Dr Ajay Sahai, Director General (DG) of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO). The Taliban, according to the DG, halted freight transportation to Pakistan, which was one of the few avenues to India for goods transfer. It's worth noting that commodities exported via the international north-south transport corridor and Dubai are both operational. Several projects involving India's investment of USD 3 billion are now underway.

Taliban Declares Afghanistan as 'Islamic Emirate'

Meanwhile, on August 19, the first independence day of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, the militants named the war-torn country an "Islamic Emirate." After ruling the country with an "iron fist" from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban has changed its name to the "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan." "Declaration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the country's independence from British control," Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said on Twitter on Thursday.