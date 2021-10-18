Ex-Bangladesh Min Calls Attack On Hindu Temples A 'plot Against Hasina's Secular Govt'

In the aftermath of ethnic mob violence in Bangladesh, the former Minister of Information of the communally disrupted nation, Hasanul Haq Inu, in an exclusive conversation with Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, claimed that Durga Puja vandalism and the recent spate of clashes, followed by attacks and killings of devotees at the ISKON temple in Naokhali should be perceived as an attack on the secular government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Attacks on Hindu temples and Puja mandaps (temple porch) were well-planned attacks. Secondly, it is not engineered by the Muslim community. Here, Muslim communities are not in a clash with Hindus or Buddhists. They live happily in villages and towns," Inu said.

"Neither Hindu community nor Muslim community are against each other," Inu further said.

'Attack on Hindus is an attack on Sheikh Hasina's secular government': Ex-Bangladesh Minister

Inu implied that the attacks on Hindus and incidents of ransacking the arcades at Durga Pujo celebrations were carried out to agitate the Hindu minorities ahead of general polls in 2023. Justifying the part of PM Hasina-led government to control the vandalism and protect the rights of minorities amid communal violence, Inu stated, "We have ousted them (radical government) and we are secular". Moreover, he said that the Hindu-Buddist hostility card amongst other communal clashes is generated to 'instigate and create an absurd government'.

"One of the largest political party BNP headed by the convicted (Begum Khalida Ziya) has tabled a proposal that they won't contest in the 2023 election unless the Sheikh Hasina government is toppled beyond Constitution and an interim government is formed. So these proposals are breeding conspiracy. The religious fundamentalists are time and again attacking not only against Hindu communities but sculptures and basis of Bangladesh," Inu asserted.

"The persons who attacked by using Quran in Puja Mandap is a pre-planned conspiracy so that Bangladesh is destabilised," Inu added.

Upon being asked if Hindu minorities' rights are safeguarded in Bangladesh, Inu asserted that there exists no clash between communities. He went ahead to state that the attacks on Hindus were a part of a pre-planned conspiracy to destabilise the Hasina-led government.

"I do agree that local police in 50 spots either failed to stop or they could not avoid the situation. We are sad for 3 Hindus and 4 leaders that were killed," Inu said.