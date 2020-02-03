Ex-Boxer And Prominent Anti-vaxxer Anthony Mundine Claims New Coronavirus Is Fake

Former boxer and NRL player Anthony Mundine has raised many eyebrows by claiming on social media that the deadly new coronavirus that has killed hundreds of people and infected thousands is a hoax. According to his post, he claims that the news about the coronavirus is just a conspiracy to make people take vaccines.

Coronavirus a conspiracy?

Anthony Mundine is a prominent anti-vaxxer and has made statements in the past supporting his stance. On his Facebook post, Mundine wrote 'I don't even think this Coronavirus is real. I think it's a ploy to give a mass vaccine look into it.'

Mundine's statements received severe backlash from people that thought that he should have kept his thoughts to himself.

One user wrote 'Just a friendly message mate to say I disagree with your assertion, and with many of your others with regards to vaccines. I also have concerns that your level of fame and prestige in Australia may make people take your views more seriously than they ought to; as far as I'm aware you don't have microbiology or public health degree, do you?'

Another commented that he was a big supporter but the fighter needed to stick with the knowledge that the fighter had. The user goes on to say that if he had to take the advice of anyone it would be a CSIRO scientist and not his.

Back in 2019, Mundine had stirred controversy by uploading a tweet that told people not to vaccinate their kids because the government was trying to bully you into getting vaccinated and cause he watched a documentary.

Anthony received severe backlash about his comments back in 2019 as well.

Don’t vaccine your kids period! The government bully you into vaccine ! Do your research on the shit & watched the documentary vaxxed ... https://t.co/PKX6qSYtm5 — Anthony Mundine (@Anthony_Mundine) April 10, 2019

The coronavirus outbreak, which originated in the central Hubei province in December, has killed 361 with 57 deaths reported on Sunday while the number of confirmed cases has climbed to 17,205. The Philippines on Sunday reported the first death outside China from the epidemic that has spread to 25 countries, including India, the US, the UK and Russia.

