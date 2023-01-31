Ex-Brazil President Bolsonaro Seeks US Tourist Visa Extension By 6 Months Amid Riot Probe

Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro has filed a request for a six-month tourist visa in order to stay in the US, said a California-based law firm known for its work with Brazilians, reported The Guardian. The former Brazil President is under investigation for an alleged attempt to topple the country’s government. As per the report, Bolsonaro entered the US on an A-1 visa reserved for sitting heads of state which would expire on Tuesday as per the protocols of the Presidential term.

“We look forward to achieving the highest level of satisfaction and desired results for our client,” AG Immigration Group said in a statement.

Brazil's appeal to Biden to revoke Bolsonaro's visa

Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida on December 30 after he lost the presidential elections in the country. Later, his supporters stormed the capital and the top government buildings, demanding that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s election be overturned. Recently, Bolsonaro applied for a six months visa which is being condemned and criticised by Lula's government. A group of 46 Democratic lawmakers has sent a letter to US President Joe Biden demanding Bolsonaro’s visa be revoked, as per the Guardian report.

“The United States must not provide shelter for him, or any authoritarian who has inspired such violence against democratic institutions,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, the US State Department has declined to comment or share any information on the status of Bolsonaro’s US visa. The political analyst at Medley Global Advisors, Mário Sérgio Lima said: "He is giving it some time, staying away a bit from the country at a moment when he can begin to suffer legal consequences for his supporters’ attitudes.” Further, she added, Bolsonaro staying away is not going to stop the legal process against him but maybe he thinks he can "at least avoid some sort of revenge punishment." Meanwhile his son, senator Flávio Bolsonaro shared that he has no information about if his father is coming back to Brazil ever again, adding that he is "relaxing".