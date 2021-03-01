Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy Sentenced To 3 Years Imprisonment In Corruption Case

France’s ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment by a court in the graft trial. The 66-year-old right-winger was confirmed guilty of corruption, bribery, and influence-peddling, as prosecutors ruled that he had offered a top position to a federal judge in Monaco in exchange for sensitive and confidential data related to his campaign funding probe. Sarkozy's lawyer and co-defendant, Thierry Herzog, and the judge he bribed, Gilbert Azibert were found partisan in the crime, the French apex court ruled. In the hearing, the former head of the state had argued that he was being "dragged through the mud for six years,” as he had denied the now confirmed allegations of corruption against him. Prosecutor, however, on Monday in a slanting tone called the charges against ex-President “particularly serious”, as he handed a jail term.

[French President Nicolas Sarkozy waves to the media as he arrives at the courtroom in Paris. Credit: AP]

[Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at the courtroom Monday. Credit: AP]

Read: Goffin Shrugs Off Fightback From Gerasimov To Reach Open Sud De France Final

Read: Migrants Attempt Dangerous Alps Crossing To France

While corruption and bribery charges might incur a maximum of 10 years in detention and a penalty of one million euros ($1.2 million), French politician Sarkozy was handed a two-year suspended sentence by the Paris court. This implies the former France’s leader will be held by the law enforcement under house detention with an electronic tagging device. Meanwhile, the verdict entitles Sarkozy, who held office for the presidency from 2007 to 2012, to overturn the verdict in an appeal. The prosecutor ruled that the ex-French leader’s two co-defendants face a similar verdict as they were guilty of committing the offense, according to the court’s ruling cited by the French press.

Wanted to be 'cleared of infamy'

The ex- France’s president who had since beginning argued that he had 'never committed the slightest act of corruption’ and will clear his name of slanders due to the trial, hurled lies at the court of law, saying “No pact has ever existed, neither in my head nor in reality” in several of his hearings in front of the judge. “I want to be cleared of that infamy,” the former leader told the French prosecutor, according to the reporters of AP, who cited the court hearing. A retired French magistrate Gilbert Azibert, aged 74, purportedly a close ally to Sarkozy had also dismissed the allegations against himself in the court. “I want to be cleared of that infamy,” Sarkozy said, in his defense. The court charged the ex-president and his co-defendants as guilty after a review of the evidence, which was the secret mobile phone conversation between Sarkozy and Herzog registered to the alias ‘Paul Bismuth’.

Read: Newspaper Photographer Attacked, Seriously Hurt In France

Read: Goffin Fights Back To Beat Bautista Agut To Take Open Sud De France Title