Ex-Indian Amb Terms Attack On Shinzo Abe 'abnormal' As Guns Not Easily Accessible In Japan

The brutal attack on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was "abnormal" as guns are not easily accessible in Japan, said former Indian envoy to China, Gautam Bambawale. Speaking to ANI, he expressed sadness over the shocking news of the ex-Japan PM shot from close proximity during his campaign in Nara city. Bambawale went on to take a brief swipe at the US gun laws saying, "Japan is a very peaceful country. Guns are not easily available like in the US. So, this shooting is very abnormal, it'll shock the people of Japan..."

The former envoy to China also noted Abe's significance as a leader in Japan and his popularity among the Indian diaspora. "As a Prime Minister Shinzo Abe worked hard to build strong ties with India." He also recalled Shinzo Abe's speech in the New Delhi Parliament in 2007 where the former Japanese PM spoke about the "confluence of two seas, which later became the concept of Indo-Pacific." He also prayed for the speedy recovery of Abe, who is currently in a severe condition.

'Guns not easily available in Japan like US': Gautam Bambawale

Speaking about the chances of occurrence of an incident with such momentum, Bambawale explained, unlike in America, guns are not easily purchasable in Japan. "This makes the (unprecedented) shooting very abnormal, which will shock the people of Japan as well as (incumbent Japanese Prime Minister Fumio) Kishida," he said, as quoted by ANI.

Hours ago, PM Kishida addressed the nation barely holding his tears. Notably, both Abe and Kishida are from the same conservative party- Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), and have "worked closely together" during their respective tenues, Bambawale reckoned. It is pertinent to mention that PM Kishida denounced the "heinous" attack on his predecessor and flew back immediately to Tokyo after he received the news of Abe's condition. As per reports by local Japanese media, Kishida also indefinitely cancelled his election campaigns.

Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot in broad daylight

Abe was addressing his election campaign near Yamato-Saudaiji Station in Nara city at 11:30 am (local time) when a gun attack attempted to assassinate him. The assailant took two quick shots from close proximity, leaving Abe bleeding and writhing in pain. He collapsed on the ground and suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest, Emergency Services told NHK World. On being "unresponsive," he was immediately airlifted to Nara Prefectural hospital.

Tetsuya Yamagami, a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of an 'attempt to murder' the longest-serving PM of Japan. The alleged attacker was apprehended on the spot along with the assault weapon. NHK World, citing a police statement, reported that Yamagami intended to "kill" Abe on the spot due to 'personal dissatisfaction.' However, Yamagami reportedly added, that he had "no grudge against Abe's political beliefs."

The former PM is reportedly critical as the medical team is "doing everything possible" to save him, Kishida said during his address earlier today. He slammed the attack as "barbaric and malicious." He said Abe was speaking for an LDP candidate for the upcoming Upper House elections in Japan.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: ANI)